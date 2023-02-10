Aldi pledges funding to support new apprenticeships with Total People

Pledge highlights the value of apprenticeships during National Apprenticeship Week

Total People – one of the North West’s largest apprenticeship providers – is set to receive £500K from Aldi to support up to 72 new apprenticeship opportunities across multiple sectors this year. The news is welcomed by Total People during this year’s National Apprenticeship Week which celebrates apprenticeships focusing on new ‘skills for life’ – the theme of this year’s celebration.

This new funding pledge tops up previous pledges to Total People from Aldi which funded an incredible 92 new apprenticeships with 42 employers, across multiple sectors including hospitality, childcare, health & social care, hairdressing, engineering, pharmacy and professional services.

All pledged levy funds will be used to support apprenticeship schemes run by small to medium businesses across the country, in sectors such as early years education, operations management and hospitality.

Lisa Murphy, Learning & Development Director at Aldi UK said:

“Apprenticeships play a crucial part not only in our sector, but in helping people across the UK, at all levels, reach their full potential.

“Last year, we recruited over 150 of our own apprentices across our Store, Logistics and National Buying teams, and enrolled over 50 existing colleagues onto apprenticeship programmes to help them gain industry-recognised qualifications and develop their skills through practical hands-on experience. We’re really excited to see how our investment will be used by Total People in the communities we serve to help people gain employment and develop new skills.”

Mel Nicholson, Managing Director for Total People comments:

“This pledged levy transfer will fund nearly 100 new apprenticeship opportunities; providing an opportunity for individuals to gain new skills, knowledge and behaviours as part of their apprenticeship programme. Apprenticeships are a fantastic way of mastering the practical skills and knowledge in the industry that you work in, together with creating invaluable opportunities for employers to upskill their staff base.

We are grateful to Aldi for being a strong partner and providing this important funding.”

Total People, part of LTE group, is one of the largest providers of work-based learning in the Northwest, directly supporting more than 2,000 employers and 6,000 learners with courses. Total People works with a significant number of major employers across a number of vocational areas.

