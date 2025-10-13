All Aboard the Sandwell Colleges T Level Bus

13th – 17th October is National T Levels Week, and to mark the moment the Sandwell Colleges are taking T levels out to schools. The T Level Roadshow, sees the Sandwell Colleges taking their big yellow bus out on the road to visit a range of secondary schools across the Black Country and Birmingham.

Celebrating the ambitious success of T Level students at Sandwell College in West Bromwich and Cadbury Sixth Form College in Kings Norton, the T Level roadshow will provide school pupils with the chance to hop aboard. They will meet expert staff, hear about some of the fabulous employers working with the Colleges to offer T Level placements, and experience a taste of industry immersion with a range of ‘have a go’ activities, such as:

digital area mapping and basic block coding with a robot dog – for young people interested in Construction & Digital courses

exploring physiology and human anatomy with iPads and Merge Cubes – for learners interested in Health T Levels

VR nursery simulation, plus an immersive sensory programme – for pupils interested in Education and Early Years careers

There is also an opportunity to find out more about the Colleges’ multi-million investments into brand-new engineering and health facilities at the West Bromwich STEM Centre and the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital Learning Campus visited which will open in early 2026.

Sandwell and Cadbury College School Liaison team and expert teaching staff will be busting T Level myths and explaining why these qualifications are a great option for students to take the next level qualification for a bright and successful future.

The Sandwell Colleges will also be hosting events on campus to celebrate T Levels Week, with a Careers in Media and Broadcast talk by BBC presenter and producer Trish Adudu; a workplace readiness session hosted by partner employer HydraPower dynamics; Q&As with Lloyds Banking Group on life inside a top UK bank; and a ‘skills in action’ showcase with T Level Media students capturing content for a college social media takeover.

T Level Health students will also experience a paramedic science workshop at Birmingham City University. The week-long celebrations will culminate in a T Level focused Learner of the Month certificate presentation ceremony.

CEO and Principal of The Sandwell Colleges, Lisa Capper MBE said

“T Levels are a high-quality technical qualification, developed in collaboration with employers to meet the needs of industry. They offer a unique learning experience, combining classroom study with valuable hands-on experience through industry placements and employer projects.

“Students at our Colleges have achieved excellent results on their T Level courses, and many have shared how the real-world experience has boosted their confidence and prepared them for university, degree apprenticeships, or employment.

“We’re proud to celebrate the success of our T Level programmes and are pleased to share this with our school partners, supporting young people as they explore their future options.”

Tayabb, a T Level Engineering Student at Sandwell College completed his T Level placement at hydraPower dynamics benefiting from real-world workshop experience with the company which manufactures and supplies high quality fluid handling assemblies across a multitude of industries.

Commenting about his T Level journey he said:

“T Levels give students the opportunity to get experience in the workplace, and the theory and practical all in one. This course has given me the chance to understand what it’s like in working life.

“The Sandwell Colleges have been expanding their T Level provision since 2023 and across campuses now offer a varied range, including Digital Software Development, Health, Education & Early Years (Childcare), Engineering, Business Management, Cyber Security, Legal Services, Marketing, Media Broadcast & Production.

“T Levels are two-year courses that young people can take following GCSEs. Broadly equivalent in size to 3 A Levels and accruing UCAS points, T Levels are developed in collaboration with employers to ensure that students will be equipped with the skills they need. They offer a mixture of classroom learning and ‘on the job’ experience with at least 45 days spent on an industry placement with an employer.

“T Level students at The Sandwell Colleges have achieved amazing results, including Distinction grades for all Digital students in the summer. Many have now gone on to university or directly into the workplace or a higher-level apprenticeship.”

Minister for Skills Jacqui Smith commented:

“T Levels are at the forefront of this government’s technical education offer. They are excellent qualifications based on employer-led standards and they break down barriers to opportunity, giving young people hands-on experience through industry placements.

“T Levels are helping to build talented workforces – around a third of T Level students who progress into employment get jobs with their T Level Industry Placement employer.

“I’m delighted to champion T Levels Week as we ensure these qualifications continue to thrive through our Plan for Change. T Levels are growing year on year, with £28 million of additional investment this year for specialist equipment. I would encourage young people to consider taking a T Level – including the brand-new Marketing T Level – as a fantastic route into a rewarding career.”