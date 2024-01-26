Amy is engineering a successful career through work-based learning

Completing a four-year higher apprenticeship journey whilst managing a full-time engineering role with a global organisation has ignited a real passion for project management for award finalist Amy Evans.

The Bridgend 42-year-old is now a qualified project engineer with Zimmer Biomet, a global medical technology leader, and has gained recognition for identifying a manufacturing improvement which will save £180,000 annually and reduce the use of solvent-based substances.

Amy completed her Higher Apprenticeship in Advanced Manufacturing and Operations BEng with the University Wales Trinity Saint David earlier this year. She credits her work-based learning for having the confidence to take on greater responsibilities, leading and managing projects that contribute to the company’s overall success.

Now, Amy has been shortlisted for the prestigious Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 2024 as a Higher Apprentice of the Year finalist.

Highlight of the year for apprentices, employers and work-based learning providers and practitioners, the awards are organised by the Welsh Government and supported by the National Training Federation for Wales (NTfW). Headline sponsor is EAL.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held at ICC Wales, Newport on March 22, 2024. The awards highlight the outstanding achievements of employers, apprentices and work-based learning practitioners.

“Undertaking the apprenticeship has significantly improved my confidence, self-esteem, and has opened doors for my future career,” said Amy.

“As I acquired new skills and knowledge, my confidence in my abilities has grown. I now approach projects and challenges with a greater sense of assurance and have become more proactive in taking on new tasks.”

Her progress has certainly not gone unnoticed, with the company crediting Amy for improving their project management process, resulting in improved visibility, communication, tracking and reporting to support existing projects and enhance preparations for future work.

“The commitment shown by Amy to complete her apprenticeship whilst holding a full-time engineering role in such a busy organisation is admirable, as she regularly dealt with urgent work demands, college deadlines and exams,” said Christian Teague, operations project manager.

“I believe that her apprenticeship has reinforced her career choice within engineering and ignited a real passion for project management. The commitment, determination and growth demonstrated by Amy throughout this process makes me very proud to have her as part of my team.”

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething congratulated Amy and all the other finalists.

“Today’s apprentices will be tomorrow’s specialists, and Apprenticeship Awards Cymru allows us to recognise apprentices, work-based learning practitioners, and employers that have gone above and beyond. Their tenacity, passion, and commitment to growing their own careers, the careers of others, and the larger Welsh economy is inspiring. I wish each of the finalists the best of luck at the awards and with their future endeavours.”

Congratulating the finalists, Al Parkes, managing director at EAL, said:

“As the specialist awarding organisation and skills partner for the engineering and manufacturing industry, apprenticeships in Wales are especially important to us. Apprenticeships play an important role in supporting personal progress through career opportunities and a sense of achievement, while ensuring that employers have the right skills at the right time to keep up with evolving industry needs. EAL is committed to encouraging employers to take on apprentices. Marking the achievements of employers, apprentices and work-based learning practitioners at the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru is vital to this.”

