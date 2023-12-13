Anicca Celebrates Upskilling 420 Learners in Digital Marketing Since January 2022

Anicca Digital, a renowned digital marketing agency based in Leicester, has been making significant strides in addressing the “digital skills gap” by offering comprehensive Level 5 Skills Bootcamps in Digital Marketing.

With more than 420 learners and businesses benefiting from their initiatives since January 2022, Anicca Digital is proud to announce an additional 240 places for their Level 5 Skills Bootcamp in Digital Marketing, which starts in January 2024 for learners based in the East Midlands and East Anglia.

Currently, Anicca are recruiting for government-funded places for the unemployed, self-employed, graduates, career-switchers and employer-supported learners, based in Leicestershire and Greater Lincolnshire. These Skills Bootcamps are delivered as part of two regional projects, in partnership with Greater Lincolnshire LEP, Leicester Council and the Leicester and Leicestershire Enterprise Partnership (LLEP)

The highly acclaimed 12-day course is designed to accommodate learners’ schedules, with one-day sessions per week spread over three months. It is structured around the Level 5 Professional Diploma from the Digital Marketing Institute (DMI). Upon completing the course, participants can take the DMI exam, ultimately earning a coveted Level 5 qualification.

Led by Anicca’s technical expert trainers, the curriculum spans 10 key modules, including social media, search engine optimisation (SEO), email, content marketing, and paid advertising. Anicca’s training programs have an impressive 80% completion rate. Many of these graduates have gone on to excel in the DMI exam, showcasing the exceptional quality of Anicca Digital’s training.

Two years ago, Anicca Digital secured its first Skills Bootcamp contract from the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) to educate learners across the East Midlands. Since then, they have extended their impact by offering Skills Bootcamps in East Anglia and the Liverpool City Region, having secured additional contracts from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (NALEP) and the Liverpool City Regional Mayoral Combined Authority (LCRCA).

A crucial part of joining the government-funded Skills Bootcamps, is that the training providers must guarantee to provide unemployed learners with an interview for a job or apprenticeship after successful completion of the course.

Angie Longman, Employer-Engagement Officer (and Operations Director) at Anicca Digital, has worked with many learners to help them get an interview and a job. She said,

“It is very satisfying being able to help so many people get their first job in digital marketing. I often coach younger learners on how to write their CVs and prepare for interviews. With career-switchers and others returning to work, it is often about giving them confidence and identifying their transferable skills.”

Registrations for the January bootcamps in Leicestershire and Lincolnshire are now open.

Eligibility criteria:

Learners need to have been resident in the UK for 3 years and living in Leicestershire or Greater Lincolnshire.

They must be aged over 19 and either;

a) looking for new employment,

b) self-employed and want to develop their business,

c) employed and want to progress within their business (the employer must support the learner with time off and pay 10-30% of the course fee).

