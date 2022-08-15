Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
1st for EPA Headline banner ad Aug 2022

Applications now open for employers seeking to improve apprenticeship standards

Education and Training Updates August 15, 2022
0 Comments
lady in a hard hat

Expert employers are being sought to provide the latest skills advice to government, keeping apprenticeships and other technical education up to date. This is the latest round of annual recruitment for membership of the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education’s (IfATE) advisory groups.

Expert employers are being sought to provide the latest skills advice to government, keeping apprenticeships and other technical education up to date. This is the latest round of annual recruitment for membership of the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education’s (IfATE) advisory groups. 

Termed ‘route panels’, the groups focus on 15 different sectors including construction, engineering and manufacturing and protective services, and consist of employers working collectively to review and make recommendations to IfATE’s compliance board. We need employers who have expert knowledge and experience in their sector to offer an authoritative view on the skills required in the modern workplace. 

Topics up for review include existing apprenticeship standards, new proposals and assessment plans, and the content of T Level qualifications – the government’s new gold standard work and skills training programmes. Any employers who volunteer to join a panel will need to know the type of training, development and assessment best suited to building those skills as well as an understanding of future skills needs. This is a chance to represent the employer voice at IfATE and make a real difference.  

Panel members meet every eight weeks to consider submissions. They are also sometimes be called on to act as ambassadors for IfATE, speaking at sector conferences and sharing their perspectives with other employers and stakeholders. 

Find more details on how employers can join a route panel here. 

IfATE is an employer led organisation in the UK that supports technical education and apprenticeships, to equip people from all backgrounds for skilled occupations and increase economic productivity. It is funded by the Department for Education and its work is overseen by an independent chair. 

The 15 sectors represented by the route panels are: 

Agriculture, environmental and animal care  
Business and administration  
Care services  
Catering and hospitality  
Construction  
Creative and design  
Digital  
Education and childcare  
Engineering and manufacturing  
Hair and beauty  
Health and science  
Legal, Finance and accounting  
Protective services  
Sales, marketing and procurement  
Transport and logistics 
Expert employers are being sought to provide the latest skills advice to government, keeping apprenticeships and other technical education up to date.  This is the latest round of annual recruitment for membership of the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education’s (IfATE) advisory groups.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Education and Training Updates

Related Articles

calculator and paper

Have your say on the future of legal, finance and accounting skills training

The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE) has launched a major review of how skills training serves the legal, finance and accounting professions.
We want to make sure that apprenticeships and wider technical education, including T Levels and Higher Technical Qualifications, work for everyone regardless of the size and location of businesses and diverse background of trainees.

The Institute for Apprenticeships & Technical Education (IFATE) July 18, 2022
0 Comments
City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this