Apprentice Teachers on Course to Change Lives

It is National Apprenticeship Week, and two aspiring teachers from the University of Sunderland have shared how studying an apprenticeship is preparing them for the real world of teaching and how they can make a difference to pupils’ lives.

Emma Moffatt and Molly Hetherington are studying the Teacher Apprenticeship (PGCE Primary Teaching) at the University and as part of the apprenticeship, they are both working as apprentice teachers at Sir Charles Parsons School in Newcastle.

The school has pupils aged 11 to 19 years old who have a range of additional needs.

Emma, 27, who is from Leeds but lives in North Shields, said:

“My favourite part of the apprenticeship is when I’m teaching the students, when they learn from my lesson, and they achieve small steps in preparing for adulthood. It gives me a great sense of warmth and joy.”

Emma balances teaching with a number of other duties within the school, such as being a first aider, a lifeguard at the school swimming pool and a cover supervisor, where she supervises pupils and carries out pre-prepared exercises when teaching staff are on short-term absence.

Emma also helps maintain and set up the school’s AV (Audio Visual) equipment needed for creating, delivering or displaying audio and visual content for assemblies, end of term discos and display boards.

On why she would recommend studying the Teacher Apprenticeship at the University of Sunderland, Emma said:

“The apprenticeship is setting me up for the real world of teaching, providing me with the subject knowledge and assignments which will benefit my teaching practice and creating resources for my future lessons.”

The apprenticeship is also keeping Molly busy. As well as teaching, Molly’s other responsibilities at the school include supporting swimming sessions and feeding plans and supporting students socially and emotionally in their everyday lives.

Molly, 29, from Whitley Bay, said:

“The apprenticeship has given me a lot of hands-on experience to further my career.

“I feel like I am able to see first-hand how teaching works and what it will look like for me and my career. I feel so inspired seeing how much the students can do and how much they lift me up to do my best at work.”

Molly added:

“I would recommend studying the apprenticeship at the University as it really prepares you for your teaching career and you are provided with all the opportunities and support you need throughout the course.”

Emma and Molly both worked as Learning Support Assistants at Sir Charles Parsons School for a number of years before their apprenticeship and are hoping to continue their teaching career within special educational needs after they graduate from the University later this year.

Dr Ben Middleton, Academic Dean of the Faculty of Education, Society and Creative Industries at the University of Sunderland, said:

“Emma and Molly are brilliant examples of how our approach to partnership working with schools is helping to train the teachers of the future.

“We are delighted to be expanding our apprenticeship offer further, with new primary and secondary teacher training apprenticeships in development to start later this year.”

All this week (Monday 10 February – Sunday 16 February), the University of Sunderland is shining a light on the inspirational work of its apprentices, partners and staff, and showcasing the impact apprenticeships can have on communities, local businesses and regional economies.

The University launched its advanced, higher and degree apprenticeships programme in 2017.

Starting with just a handful of employers, the University scheme has grown year on year, now partnering with more than 150 organisations. There are currently just under 1,000 apprentices on an advanced, higher and degree apprenticeship programme covering a range of sectors and job roles with over 340 enrolments so far this year.

Sarah Beck, Academic Director of Apprenticeships at the University of Sunderland, said:

“The University is at an exciting stage in the development of its apprenticeships provision which is now a core part of our academic offer.

“Apprenticeships can help employers to upskill their current workforce – as with Emma and Molly – or encourage new talent. We are committed to supporting organisations to address their workforce development needs, whilst also giving apprentices the best possible learning experience and helping them reach their career goals.”