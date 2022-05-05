Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Hodders T Levels headline banner ad

Apprentices urge Kent youngsters to stay safe around electricity

UK Power Networks May 5, 2022
0 Comments
Canvas Grimsby In Article Block

Hundreds of Kent schoolchildren received potentially life-saving advice on staying safe around electricity at Kent Showground in Detling today by @UKPowerNetworks Apprentices.

Apprentices from UK Power Networks, which distributes electricity across the South East, were at Living Land, as part of a wider education event.

Around 3,000 children attended the day organised by Kent County Agricultural Society with learning opportunities across the school curriculum.

UK Power Networks’ focus was on science, with guidance offered by the company’s apprentices on the importance of the power network in everyday life and why it matters to be aware of the dangers of high voltage electricity.

Nathan Hughes, a safety advisor at UK Power Networks, said: “It was fantastic to be joined by volunteers from our apprenticeship team out in the community we serve meeting young people again, something we had to pause during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There was a lot of interest in learning more about electricity which was great to see and we were able to share some important safety messaging, such as never entering substations to retrieve items and looking up for cables when kite flying.

“Electricity does a great deal of good, it powers industry and our homes, but we want young people to be aware of the need to stay safe around the network as contact with high voltage electricity can lead to serious injury or even death.”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Skills and apprenticeships
UK Power Networks

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this