Apprentices urge Kent youngsters to stay safe around electricity

Hundreds of Kent schoolchildren received potentially life-saving advice on staying safe around electricity at Kent Showground in Detling today by @UKPowerNetworks Apprentices.

Apprentices from UK Power Networks, which distributes electricity across the South East, were at Living Land, as part of a wider education event.

Around 3,000 children attended the day organised by Kent County Agricultural Society with learning opportunities across the school curriculum.

UK Power Networks’ focus was on science, with guidance offered by the company’s apprentices on the importance of the power network in everyday life and why it matters to be aware of the dangers of high voltage electricity.

Nathan Hughes, a safety advisor at UK Power Networks, said: “It was fantastic to be joined by volunteers from our apprenticeship team out in the community we serve meeting young people again, something we had to pause during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There was a lot of interest in learning more about electricity which was great to see and we were able to share some important safety messaging, such as never entering substations to retrieve items and looking up for cables when kite flying.

“Electricity does a great deal of good, it powers industry and our homes, but we want young people to be aware of the need to stay safe around the network as contact with high voltage electricity can lead to serious injury or even death.”

Published in