Apprenticeship applications open for future hospitality business leaders

Independent hospitality provider, WSH – which includes the operating trading brands Benugo, Searcy’s and BaxterStorey – has opened its doors to the 2024 intake of its Chartered Management Degree Apprenticeship Programme.

Offering a unique opportunity to get hands-on experience, the management degree apprenticeship programme provides future business leaders with the chance to develop core skills in an exciting client-facing environment.

The WSH Chartered Management Degree Apprenticeship is available throughout England and open to all ages, with a closing date of June 2024 for applications. Employing more than 24,000 people and serving meals to over 1 million clients and customers every day in the UK, WSH is a dynamic, growing business which offers flexibility and progression across its impressive client portfolio.

Career opportunities span industries from motorsport and fashion to education and culture. The programme offers a holistic approach to a career in hospitality, not only focussing on the essential front of house skills, but also areas such as Supply Chain, Finance, Sustainability, HR, Marketing and project management.

Discussing the success of the Chartered Management Degree Apprenticeship Programme, Stephanie Cadogan, WSH Apprenticeships Manager, said:

“It has been wonderful to see our 2022 and 2023 cohorts progress within their training. Our programme sets apprentices up for success as they kickstart their careers and our expert trainers equip them with the knowledge and on-the-job experience to hone their skills and form their career path.

“Under the WSH apprenticeship programme, future hospitality business leaders will have the chance to work with some of the UK’s biggest brands, including e-commerce giants, multinational banks, and Formula One teams. It’s an exciting time to join WSH and we’re looking forward to receiving applications from candidates throughout England.”

Speaking on her apprenticeship, Lily Haywood, from the WSH brand BaxterStorey’s 2022 cohort, said:

“After having my university position declined due to an influx of applications I had to look into alternative options. When I came across the WSH Chartered Management Degree Apprenticeship Programme, I was overwhelmed at the opportunities on offer.

“Over the past 18 months I have been given the opportunity to work alongside a range of departments including, HR, social media and marketing. This time has really helped me to explore my passion for all things food, business and hospitality, and has shown me the vast opportunities that are available for business development within the sector.”

WSH is the UK’s largest independent hospitality food service provider, employing more than 24,000 people and serving meals to more than 1 million clients and customers everyday in the UK.

To find out more about the Chartered Management Degree Apprenticeship Programme and the requirements, visit here.

Published in