Apprenticeship Awards Cymru finalist Heledd an “injection of positive energy”

Higher Apprentice Heledd Roberts has been described as an “injection of positive energy” since joining the busy team at FUW Insurance Services Ltd three years ago.

Those are the words of Caryl Roberts, the company’s business development manager, who said: “Heledd has been an exceptional addition to our organisation, making a significant impact on our team objectives and overall performance.

“She has brought a willingness to challenge and modernise some long-standing processes and has an eagerness to introduce novel approaches to problem solving.”

Now, Heledd, 24, from Carmarthen, has been shortlisted for the prestigious Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 2024 as a finalist in the Tomorrow’s Talent category.

Highlight of the year for apprentices, employers and work-based learning providers and practitioners, the awards are organised by the Welsh Government and supported by the National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW). Headline sponsor is EAL.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held at ICC Wales, Newport on March 22, 2024. The awards highlight the outstanding achievements of employers, apprentices and work-based learning practitioners.

Heledd joined FUW Insurance Services Ltd, the UK’s leading agricultural specialist insurance broker, during the pandemic, when she helped to cover multiple offices across the business.

Due to her enthusiasm to learn and motivate others, she has been promoted from an account handler to lead account handler in North Wales and is currently covering an account executive at the Ruthin office who is on maternity leave.

She completed a Financial Services (Insurance Pathway) Apprenticeship within a year and is now working towards a Higher Apprenticeship (Level 4) General

Insurance, both delivered by ALS Training.

Heledd has increased business efficiency and profitability by leading a project to introduce an electronic e-trade process. She has also provided valuable expertise on internal auditing processes and assisted with marketing events and fundraising opportunities.

She also thrives as a mentor for new staff and her energy and enthusiasm makes their introduction into the insurance industry a positive experience.

“I am a big fan of efficiency and introducing new ways of doing things that not only help the business but also the staff,” said Heledd. “I am really enjoying my work, particularly the management side of the job and would like to secure a permanent role as an account executive in different area of Wales.”

Heledd’s training adviser, Gareth Lewis, of ALS Training, said her talent soon became obvious when she began her apprenticeship.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething congratulated Heledd and all the other finalists.

“Today’s apprentices will be tomorrow’s specialists, and Apprenticeship Awards Cymru allows us to recognise apprentices, work-based learning practitioners, and employers that have gone above and beyond. Their tenacity, passion, and commitment to growing their own careers, the careers of others, and the larger Welsh economy is inspiring. I wish each of the finalists the best of luck at the awards and with their future endeavours.”

Congratulating the finalists, Al Parkes, managing director at EAL, said:

“As the specialist awarding organisation and skills partner for the engineering and manufacturing industry, apprenticeships in Wales are especially important to us. Apprenticeships play an important role in supporting personal progress through career opportunities and a sense of achievement, while ensuring that employers have the right skills at the right time to keep up with evolving industry needs. EAL is committed to encouraging employers to take on apprentices. Marking the achievements of employers, apprentices and work-based learning practitioners at the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru is vital to this.”

For more information about recruiting an apprentice, visit here.

Published in