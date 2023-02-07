Apprenticeship levy transfer donation opens the door to new talent in the town planning industry

Like many sectors in the UK, the town planning industry is facing a number of talent challenges. Although the demand for Town Planners is increasing, the candidate pool is simply becoming smaller.

Edgars Limited is an award-winning Oxfordshire Planning Consultancy, whose services

cover planning, development, and other specialist services. With support received from the Oxfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership’s (OxLEP) apprenticeship levy transfer scheme, Edgars has been able to tap into new talent and remove barriers for those wanting to work in the planning industry.

The Witney-based planning consultancy is passionate about supporting apprenticeships and see it as a way forward to developing specialist skills needed within the industry.Through their apprenticeship scheme Edgars seek to retain and help their staff gain specialist skills and support the pipeline of talent within the county.

Edgars’ ambitions are to train apprentices on the job, helping them develop highly skilled roles – something that would traditionally require a university education. With less people applying to university, or not being able to afford it, Edgars’ scheme opens the doors to all, regardless of background or age, wanting to enter the profession.

Through its apprenticeship programme, individuals will acquire a degree or master’s degree while learning and gaining experience on the job and receiving a highly competitive salary.

In 2017 Edgars Limited had the opportunity to work with the Royal Town and Planning Institute (RTPI) in developing its proposal for a Chartered Town Planner apprenticeship pathway for entry into the profession.

Taking advantage of the Government’s Trailblazer Degree Apprenticeships scheme, this innovative model brought together the best of higher and vocational education.

Following this, in 2021 Edgars was able to take on four planning apprentices, including Graduate Planner Amy Powell who undertook her master’sdegree-level apprenticeship having decided to pursue a career change at the age of 30.

In 2022, OxLEP launched itsSocial Contract Programme, £1.7m-worth of activity funded by the government’s Contain Outbreak Management Fund to remove barriers to employment for individuals impacted most by the pandemic or experiencing challenges to employment, education, and training.

Through apprenticeship levy pledges donated by larger organisations, Edgars has been able to expand its team and support its existing growth ambitions. Recently, utilising funding pledged by the University of Oxford; Edgars created two Level 7 Town Planning Degree Apprenticeships.

The Social Contract Programme has allowed Edgars to unlock new business opportunities that otherwise may not have been possible, train and develop new apprentices, while investing in the local community.

Through its apprenticeship programme, Edgars has opened the doors and unlocked new opportunities for those who may not be able to afford university to enter the industry.

As its apprenticeship programme is open to all, it highlights the value of different skills pathways for young people, those looking to change career such as Amy, or those wanting to gain specialist skills, qualifications and work their way up through an organisation. This is particularly important for people who may face challenges entering their preferred profession, or the job market in general.

For an industry that traditionally requires a university education, Edgars shows that talent can be nurtured with hands-on experience, creating long term job prospects in the community. In fact, as many as 93% of apprentices in Oxfordshire transition to sustained employment following their apprenticeship, this figure is 100% among those undertaking a higher (level 4+) apprenticeship course.

The OxLEP Skills team was essential in facilitating the apprenticeship levy transfer through the Social Contract Programme, guiding Edgars every step of the way.

For Edgars, working with OxLEP and utilising the programme has supported vital skills growth, helped to nurture talent, and retain highly sought-after skills within the county.

