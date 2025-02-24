Apprenticeship Provision in Wales – Addressing the Construction Industry Skills Gap

For anything to change in government policy three things are generally needed. The timing has to be right, there needs to be some workable solutions ready to explore, and the political will has to be there to get behind the process.

The conditions surrounding apprenticeship provision in Wales is beginning to see those conditions align. Whilst there is no doubt construction apprenticeships, with their mix of classroom and work-based learning, in partnership with employers, offer a powerful opportunity to train well-rounded new entrants, the steady decline in apprenticeship starts is a cause for concern.

Construction apprenticeship starts in Wales picked up strongly after Covid-19 lockdown, ending the 2021/22 academic year 22% up on 2020/21, however, they dropped in 2022/23 by 18%. While final data for the 2023/24 academic year isn’t yet available, interim data from Q3 shows 2,165 construction apprenticeship starts in Wales, slightly above the same figure for Q3 2022/23 (2,075). Our degree level offer has only recently been developed but is having a strong showing during its first year for construction courses.

Recently, the Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, Jack Sargeant MS, met a roundtable of apprentices and employers, hosted by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) and Coleg Cambria. Several apprentices (a mix of trade and degree) outlined the huge benefit undertaking an apprenticeship had and continues to have on their lives. The lack of debt, practical on the job experience whilst studying alongside the offer of secure employment all mixed to attract and retain these talented individuals in a range of roles, which on this day included groundworkers, painters and decorators and construction managers.

What was clear from the apprentices in the room (and reflects what we know is the trend more broadly) is that too many learners leave their apprenticeship before completing. Several drew a picture of their peers being drawn towards working in factory/processing type roles where the pay and the nature of the immediate work may be more attractive.

For me, looking at trade apprentices, this has the makings of a crisis. One where we must move swiftly to make sensible changes that turn the tide on that trend and acts as a catalyst to attract more new and diverse entrants to a career in construction – essential if we are to have any impact on the skills gap that already exists in the construction industry in Wales. What could this mean?

There are a few ideas already on the table, mirrored by the experiences of attendees at the roundtable with the Minister:

Allowing learners to achieve their qualification at different levels to recognise that for some, there will be a very real challenge around completing the range of work needed to evidence the higher level 3 qualifications.

Shortening of the duration of an apprenticeship to reduce the likelihood apprentices not completing and entering industry quicker.

Incentivising experienced workers to become tutors/assessors to increase capacity in the training system to teach, mentor and sign-off apprentices.

Reviewing government’s support for the shared apprenticeship model, which for many SME employers is the only feasible way to take on an apprentice and offer the appropriate experience to evidence competence for those learners.

Doing more work to sell and promote a construction apprenticeship to school-aged learners.

These are real opportunities which reflect on the experiences of employers and learners alike and with collaboration between employers, providers, Medr, Welsh Government and Qualifications Wales there’s a chance to drive through improvements. Whilst those are some of the ideas, the timing and political will is becoming clearer, particularly given the Senedd’s Economy, Trade and Rural Affairs committee’s inquiry into apprenticeship pathways which will make recommendations for change that could well reflect and support the viewpoints above.

Finally, it’s worth noting that apprenticeships alone do not make up the sole way to enter construction. They offer a really valuable route for many learners but aren’t suited to all. In improving this part of the skills system, we shouldn’t miss the opportunity to take a step back and see what other new, additional routes could be established that will attract a wider variety of new entrants who may be entering work for the first time, or changing career seeking a new exciting challenge.