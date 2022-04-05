Cart

From education to employment
Apprenticeship research – Gaps & Opportunities – York, North Yorkshire & East Riding

West Yorkshire Learning Providers April 5, 2022
The Apprenticeship Hub commissioned Yorkshire Learning Providers to undertake an initial review of the apprenticeship provision across the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding (YNYER) region to begin to identify where there are gaps in apprenticeship provision/demand, in order to encourage greater uptake and growth in apprenticeships across the region.
The report explores the latest apprenticeship data, labour market intelligence (LMI), currently available local apprenticeship provision and additional or new sectors or standards that are required to meet YNYER employer and regional needs.

Through this gap analysis report we encourage FE and skills organisations to take up the challenge to further grow and enhance the apprenticeship offer and opportunities across the YNYER area that will lead to meeting skills gaps, employer demand in workforce development needs, and priority areas for the future productivity and economic sustainability of the region.

Following this initial review further work will continue to identify the gaps in apprenticeship provision and upcoming demand across the region via The Apprenticeship Hub, as well as in raising the profile and awareness of apprenticeships, as recognised as a need in this report, in order to ensure an increase in the YNYER region’s employers’ uptake of apprenticeships.

To read the full report visit http://www.wylp.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/The-Apprenticeship-Hub-Apprenticeships-Gap-Analysis.pdf

Published in: Skills and apprenticeships
