Apprenticeships Building Confidence and Unlocking Future Opportunities

Dafydd Humphreys, Digital Learning Specialist at Aspire 2Be, part of Educ8 Group, is continuing to advance his career through professional development, having successfully completed his ILM Level 4 qualification and now progressing onto ILM Level 5. His journey highlights the significant role leadership and management apprenticeships can play in developing skills, building confidence, and supporting long-term career growth.

Aspire 2Be, part of the Educ8 Group, are the digital learning specialists who deliver innovative employee training and development programmes, provide recognised professional qualifications, and offer Aspire360, an intuitive all-in-one learning platform, designed to make workplace learning accessible, engaging, and impactful. They support businesses to develop staff digital skills and help organisations achieve strategic goals.

Having previously worked as a manager within the apprenticeships team, Dafydd transitioned into his current role as a Digital Learning Specialist, where he is responsible for course planning, content development, and delivering engaging learning experiences. He supports learners undertaking micro-credentials, short, focused programmes designed to develop digital and leadership skills, while also delivering training to organisations seeking to enhance the skills of their workforce.

Keen to strengthen his leadership capabilities and broaden his professional expertise, Dafydd enrolled on an ILM Level 4 Leadership and Management programme. The qualification enabled him to build essential management skills, gain a deeper understanding of leadership theories, and develop greater confidence in his role. Following the success of the programme, progressing to ILM Level 5 was a natural next step.

Reflecting on his apprenticeship experience, Dafydd praised the support provided throughout his learning journey, particularly from his trainer coach, Caroline.

“Even though we had a meeting once a month, Caroline was always available. I could send her a message on a Monday morning, and she would get back to me within a couple of hours,” said Dafydd.

As he moved onto the more advanced Level 5 qualification, Dafydd found that the familiar structure of apprenticeship learning made the transition seamless, while the increased challenge allowed him to further develop his leadership and strategic thinking skills.

One of the key benefits of Dafydd’s apprenticeship experience has been the direct relevance of the learning to his day-to-day role. The practical nature of leadership and management apprenticeships allows professionals to immediately apply new skills in the workplace, delivering benefits for both the individual and their organisation.

Through his studies, Dafydd has strengthened his ability to prioritise workloads, manage multiple projects simultaneously, and allocate resources effectively to ensure successful project delivery. He has also enhanced his analytical skills, enabling him to better interpret learner data and support high levels of course engagement and achievement.

“What’s great is the apprenticeship is job-specific, so I was completing parts of the apprenticeship as I was doing my job,” he explained.

Dafydd is a passionate advocate for lifelong learning and believes professional development should be accessible at every stage of a person’s career. He regularly recommends apprenticeships and leadership programmes to friends and colleagues, highlighting their flexibility, practical value, and positive impact on career progression.

His story demonstrates how leadership and management training can empower professionals to develop new skills, increase confidence, and unlock future opportunities, regardless of age or career stage.

In this short video, Dafydd talks about his experience and the skills he’s developed – https://youtu.be/fg-P4kYJvKA