Apprenticeships Fair returns to the Senedd for Apprenticeship Week Wales 2026

Following the success of last year’s event, ColegauCymru and the National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW) will once again host an Apprenticeships Fair at the Senedd as part of Apprenticeship Week Wales 2026.

The event will take place on Wednesday 11 February in the Senedd’s Neuadd in Cardiff Bay, and will hear from Jack Sargeant MS, Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, himself a former apprentice. The event is being hosted by the Cross-Party Group on Apprenticeships, co-chaired by Luke Fletcher MS and Joyce Watson MS.

Bringing together exhibitors from colleges and training providers across Wales, the Fair will showcase Wales’ breadth of apprenticeship talent, with apprentices leading hands‑on demos from VR tech and engineering kit to simulators, digital tools, practical skills tasks, 3D modelling, and clinical health activities, offering visitors a sharp, visual snapshot of real‑world skills in action across key sectors.

Interactive exhibition stands will once again form a central feature of the event, offering hands-on demonstrations including virtual welding, model aeroplane engineering, vehicle body repair and refinishing, and other innovative displays. These activities highlight the practical, high-level skills apprentices develop and the cutting-edge technologies being used across further education and training in Wales.

The event provides an important opportunity for Senedd Members to engage with apprentices, employer and apprenticeship providers, and reinforce the vital role apprenticeships play in supporting economic growth, tackling skills shortages, and strengthening communities across Wales.

ColegauCymru will also use the Fair to highlight its manifesto, Growth, Opportunity and Fairness, which calls for a commitment to grow the number of apprenticeships over the next Senedd term. This ask for growth reflects the scale of Wales’s skills needs and the central role apprenticeships must play in building a fairer, more productive economy.

ColegauCymru Chief Executive, David Hagendyk, said,

“Apprenticeships are a cornerstone of Wales’s skills system, offering people of all ages the opportunity to earn, learn and progress, while providing employers with the skilled workforce they need to thrive.

Following the success of last year’s Fair, we are proud to return to the Senedd to showcase the impact apprenticeships are having across Wales. Our manifesto sets out a clear and ambitious vision for growth, opportunity and fairness, and a commitment to growing our apprenticeships offer over the next Senedd term is essential to achieving that vision.”

The event will also spotlight NTFW’s Manifesto for Apprenticeships: Building a Skills First Economy for Wales, which calls for a significant increase in apprenticeship starts over the next Senedd term and urges the next Welsh Government to introduce long‑term, sustainable funding that provides equity with other forms of post‑16 education. This ambition reflects the scale of Wales’s current and future skills needs and the vital role apprenticeships play in meeting them.

NTFW Strategic Director, Lisa Mytton, said,

“Apprenticeships play a crucial role in supporting individuals into sustainable employment and helping businesses develop the skills they need for the future. They are not just a pathway to employment; they are the backbone of a prosperous Welsh economy, equipping people from all backgrounds with hands‑on skills tailored to the needs of our industries. The Apprenticeships Fair at the Senedd is a powerful way to bring those stories to life, showcasing the talent, innovation and dedication of apprentices and training providers across Wales.”

Together, ColegauCymru and NTFW are proud to champion initiatives such as the Apprenticeships Fair, celebrating the achievements of apprentices and reinforcing the importance of continued investment in apprenticeships to build a stronger, fairer and more prosperous Wales.