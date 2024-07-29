Latest News

From education to employment

Apprentify and the Digital Learning Institute (DLI) Partner to Launch Digital Learning Designer Level 5 Apprenticeship Programme

StaffWriter July 29, 2024
Students stock pexels

Digital Learning Institute’s prestigious Level 5 Professional Diploma in Digital Learning Design will also be available to apprentices

Apprenticeship provider Apprentify Group is partnering with the Digital Learning Institute (DLI), the leading education and certification body for digital learning design, to deliver a new Digital Learning Designer Level 5 apprenticeship course. The programme will be complemented by the Digital Learning Institute’s Professional Diploma in Digital Learning Design. 

This dual qualification reinforces Apprentify and the DLI’s commitment to offering the most advanced learning experience through practical training and academic study. By providing apprentices with the opportunity to obtain a globally recognised professional accreditation, the content-rich course will equip them with the tools and foundational knowledge they require to progress in instructional design and digital learning. 

The demand for well-rounded members of the modern workforce stems from the ongoing digital skills gap that threatens the future growth of the UK economy. The most recent Digital Skills Index found that 7.5 million people, or 18% of UK adults, lacked the essential digital skills that are needed for the workplace. The decision to combine the apprenticeship and diploma offerings serves to bridge the gap between growing demand for skilled labour and the low supply of qualified digital learners. 

Jonathan Fitchew, CEO of Apprentify Group, is confident that this partnership will drive innovation in digital learning.

He said:

“It is crucial that learning providers keep pace with the changing job market and understand what skills are in the highest demand. By collaborating with the DLI to deliver this new apprenticeship programme, we can expand our coverage in highly sought after areas like AI and immersive learning, augmenting our service delivery and improving career prospects for successful apprentices.” 

Digital Learning Institute’s certifications align with Apprentify’s vision of encouraging self-improvement through extensive digital learning, incorporating cohort and video-based learning modules that covers Learning Experience (LX), multimedia eLearning and AI-based learning. With the newly formed qualification, successful apprentices will have both a level 5 qualification and become Certified Digital Learning Professionals, adopting the post nominal designation of CDLP.  

Digital Learning Institute Founder, John Kilroy, who was part of the trail blazing group for the development and design of the new Digital Learning Designer Apprenticeship standard, added:

“There is an organisational imperative for a higher standard of digital learning. A highly trained workforce is a more efficient one, and by combining the Digital Learning Designer Level 5 Apprenticeship with our Level 5 Professional Diploma, we can systematically tackle the digital skills gap.” 

StaffWriter

