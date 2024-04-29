Apprentify Group Onboards New Apprentices and Employees After Global Knowledge Apprenticeships (GKA) Closure 

National apprenticeship provider Apprentify Group has strengthened its position in the technology, software and data space after transitioning around 90% of apprentices following the closure of Global Knowledge Apprenticeships (GKA). The move has also secured jobs for over 30% of former GKA employees and provided continuity of service for a roster of new clients.

The decision to step in has given Apprentify a whole new cohort of talent, specialising in tech skills and a range of clients across healthcare, travel and telecommunications. The move follows the acquisition of Juice Academy in the summer of 2023.

Apprentify Group CEO, Jonathan Fitchew commented:

“It is a challenging time for training and apprenticeship providers, and we have unfortunately seen a number forced to close their doors over the last twelve months. We are happy to be able to provide a haven for these apprentices to ensure minimal disruption to their learning, and in return they have bolstered our expertise in areas such as cybersecurity and cloud networking. It is great to have them and a whole set of employees on board as we look forward to a successful year.”

Alison Galvin MBE – the Chief People Officer at Invotra Ltd said:

“When GKA ceased its operations in the UK, Apprentify stepped up to assist the apprentices left without a path forward. Recognising the importance of nurturing talent and providing opportunities for professional advancement, Apprentify graciously welcomed not only ours, but others affected by the closure, into its fold.

“By offering a supportive environment and continued education, Apprentify has ensured that these individuals were brought across to continue their learning. This gesture not only underscores Apprentify’s commitment to invest in the next generation of skilled workers but also exemplifies their ethos of compassion and solidarity within the business community.”