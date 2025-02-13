Award-Winning Engineer Spotlights the Importance of Apprenticeships

This National Apprenticeship week (10-16 February) a University of Sunderland apprentice continues to shine a light on the importance of apprenticeships for kickstarting a career.

Since starting a Level 3 Engineering Apprenticeship at Nissan Motor Manufacturing UK in Sunderland, Ross Merryweather has seen his career go from strength to strength.

Now Ross has taken an extra step and is studying on a degree apprenticeship in Manufacturing Engineering at the University whilst continuing to work at Nissan.

Ross said:

“My apprenticeship journey working as a Quality Engineer at Nissan Sunderland Plant whilst studying engineering at the University has been incredibly rewarding and valuable.

“The whole experience has been absolutely fantastic. I’ve been in two different departments now and everyone is always there to help and are so supportive. It’s just a great place to work.”

Ross is a firm advocate for apprenticeships, which has seen him take part in events at the Houses of Parliament through the Apprentice Ambassador Network and has become a Student Voice Representative at the University.

Ross said:

“My apprenticeship has led me to many opportunities like the voluntary role of Student Voice Representative at the University which has been exceptionally fulfilling and has helped to drive improvements to all apprenticeship programmes.

“From an individual that is on their second apprenticeship and growing a career as an engineer at Nissan Sunderland Plant, I cannot recommend the route of an apprenticeship enough.

“One of the main benefits of an apprenticeship is that you can earn while you learn and it’s important that we make sure people know what’s available to them.”

In 2024, Ross was recognised as the Apprentice of the Year at the North East Regional Ceremony for the National Apprenticeship and Skills Awards and was a finalist for the Royal Navy Degree Level Apprenticeship of the Year too.

The National Apprenticeship and Skills Awards are England’s biggest apprenticeship awards ceremony, organised by the Department of Education.

Alongside his advocacy for apprenticeships, Ross has also been recognised for his efforts to help improve systems for auditing at Nissan to help streamline the process and improve outcomes that positively impact the business.

Ross said:

“Receiving this award is a true honour and it goes to show the great benefits that can come with apprenticeships.

“I think for me to be recognised regionally just goes to show that the hard work that you put in does get recognised.”

Ross’ workplace, Nissan offers a range of technical and business apprenticeships that bolsters their workforce of over 6,000 at its Sunderland plant.

Michael Jude, HR Director at Nissan Sunderland, said:

“We are extremely proud of all our apprentices at Nissan and it is brilliant when they’re recognised for their hard work.

“We have been dedicated to training and raising skills since 1986 when we started producing vehicles here in Sunderland.

“And this commitment will continue as we work towards our electrified future with our exciting EV36ZERO project.”

There are currently just under 1,000 apprentices on an advanced, higher and degree apprenticeship programme covering a range of sectors and job roles with over 340 enrolments so far this year.

Sarah Beck, Academic Director of Apprenticeships at the University, said:

“Ross is a brilliant advocate for our Manufacturing Engineer apprenticeship programme, and the North East Apprentice of the Year award was a well-deserved recognition of his achievements.

“In addition to his studies, Ross also undertakes the role of Student Voice Rep for apprenticeships across the University and he has done a fantastic job of representing the views of apprentices on a wide range of programmes, to help us give them the best possible learning experience.”