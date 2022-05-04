Cart

From education to employment
Babington Becomes a Member of The 5% Club

Babington May 4, 2022
EPA 2022 conference

Babington is one of the largest providers of Apprenticeships in the UK, dedicated to developing future skills and talent both within its own organisation and with its clients and learners. It employs over 400 people and delivers apprenticeships and training solutions to more than 3000 employers and 7000 learners every year.

Babington has joined The 5% Club to demonstrate its commitment to providing earn and learn opportunities – offering a range of apprenticeship roles including IT, data, and customer support to new entrants to the business.

Jonathan Gallie, People & Talent Director at Babington, said: “We are proud to become members of The 5% Club – an industry-led initiative that will reinforce our ongoing drive to paid development opportunities across our business, upskilling our people, and creating meaningful careers in an inclusive environment. It will also support our work with employers across the UK, where we advise on learn and earn programmes, devising and delivering talent solutions which include apprenticeships, skills boot camps, and placements.” 

Gill Cronin, Operations Director of The 5% Club, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Babington to The 5% Club as our latest member. With nearly 700 companies in our network, our fantastic movement of HR professionals continues to build on its original ethos of those offering earn and learn opportunities sharing and learning from each other. All our members are committed to creating a skilled workforce through ‘earn and learn’ development programmes, helping people develop meaningful career paths.”

