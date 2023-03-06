BAE Systems Chief Executive steps up to tackle youth unemployment

Charles Woodburn, BAE Systems Chief Executive, has taken on the role of Chair of Movement to Work, a charitable organisation, which brings together some of the UK’s biggest businesses to tackle youth unemployment and drive social change.

The charity helps to support young people who are not currently in education, employment or training step onto the career ladder by working with UK employers to provide quality jobs, training and work placement opportunities.

As a one of the founding members of Movement to Work, this appointment builds on the Company’s commitment to champion social mobility and help equip young people with experience and skills they need to achieve their full potential regardless of their early life experiences.

Charles Woodburn, BAE Systems Chief Executive, said:

“It’s vital for UK industry and for the future of our business that we invest in the next generation. It’s a privilege to serve an organisation doing such important work. All too often young people get trapped in a vicious cycle of ‘no experience, no job,’ which limits their career prospects.

“I’m passionate about providing high-quality work placements that give young people a route into long-term employment and help businesses access the talent we need to succeed. Through Movement to Work, I’ve seen first-hand the impact these opportunities can have on our communities and the company.”

Founded in 2013, Movement to Work is a not-for-profit coalition of UK employers, youth-outreach organisations, training providers and government – all aiming to level the playing field for young people, aged 16-30, who are facing barriers to work. It works with employers, free of charge, to design bespoke youth employability programmes, either in-house or through one of its recommended training providers. With hundreds of organisational members, The Movement has a proven track record of driving social mobility with more than 150,000 opportunities delivered to date nationwide, ranging from hospitality to engineering. More than 55% of these young people progressed into jobs, apprenticeships or returned to education. Movement to Work counts some of the biggest UK employers among its members, including Accenture, Unilever, Tesco, Marks & Spencer, BT, BAE Systems, Salesforce, Barclays, Centrica, Diageo, IBM, Marriott, NHS, Department for Work and Pensions and the British Army.

