From education to employment

Banham Academy announces expansion into the East Midlands by opening an apprenticeship training centre in Derby

Banham January 25, 2023
0 Comments
London-based trailblazers, Banham Academy, announce their expansion in the UK by opening their second apprenticeship academy in Derby. 

The Derby skills and training centre will officially open its doors on 30th January 2023 with a cohort of 15 apprentices enrolled, ready to start the Level 3 Fire Emergency and Security Systems (FESS) Technician Apprenticeship Standard. 

Situated within the Pride Park development, the Derby site offers excellent transportation links and is easily accessible for apprentices throughout the Midlands and Northern England. The new training centre will allow the Academy to further their reach across the UK,offeringtheir accredited training to even more young people and continue to provide the next generation of engineers with career pathways within the Fire and Security sectors. 

Kevin Faulkner, Head of Banham Academy, said:

I am thrilled to announce Banham Academy’s expansion into Derby. This is a wonderful moment for us all at the Banham Academy and a true testament to our continued success in delivering FESS and shaping the next generation of engineers within our sector.

Our decision to expand into the East Midlands was due to demand –  we wanted to make our training more accessible in the North to allow young people in these areas to also benefit from the outstanding skills and training we have been offering apprentices in London. Banham Academy have continued to raise the bar for excellence in the delivery of the FESS apprenticeship and we cannot wait to see the impact we’ll be making across the country through our new Derby training centre.

To date, Banham Academy have had over 60 apprentices graduate from their academy since first opening its doors in 2017 and have over 50 employers in England who entrust the Academy in training their workforces. In 2021, the Academy set the benchmark for the sector with being the first training provider in the Fire and Security sector to have an approved apprenticeship scheme by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), which apprentices in Derby will also be able to access. Banham Academy graduates leave with invaluable credentials behind them, not only setting them up for rewarding careers ahead of them but also benefiting their employers by having accredited IET engineering technicians within their workforces.

Banham

