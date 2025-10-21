BCoT and Thames Water unveil new apprenticeship training facility

Basingstoke College of Technology (BCoT) and Thames Water have opened the doors to a new training facility, giving a boost to apprenticeship training.

The Thames Water Engineering Room is equipped to teach vital, practical skills such as bench fitting, hand skills, and various other core engineering techniques essential for a career in the water industry.

The facility marks a five-year partnership between the college and Thames Water and provides immersive, hands-on training for the one hundred Thames Water apprentices currently studying at the college.

Tess Fayers, Waste and Bioresources Director at Thames Water, officially opened the facility. She said: “Opening this dedicated engineering room is a powerful, tangible investment in the future resilience of our infrastructure. This facility is where theory transforms into hands-on experience, giving our apprentices the critical skills they need to ensure we can deliver life’s essential service for years to come. It is the perfect celebration of our five-year partnership with BCoT.”

Shane Munford, BCoT’s Faculty Head for Engineering and Automotive, added: “This facility is a game-changer for our apprentices, giving them the real-world skills Thames Water needs. It exemplifies how education and industry can work together to build a strong future.”

Thames Water and BCoT work in partnership to develop a tailored curriculum and a supportive educational environment that meets the specific operational needs of one of the UK’s largest water and wastewater services providers. The partnership will continue to focus on providing high-quality technical education, ensuring Thames Water’s apprentices graduate with the expertise necessary to contribute immediately to the company’s operational success and long-term goals.

BCoT has been offering advanced technical training in Basingstoke for more than 70 years. Last year the college received its best-ever Ofsted rating to date, confirming its excellence in building the careers of tomorrow by providing rich and diverse educational programmes that empower students to thrive. The report praised the college for equipping students with the skills, knowledge and confidence to tackle whatever they choose to do next, whether it is an apprenticeship, university degree or employment.

The new facility adds to the college’s range of hands-on educational provision. The college is also home to the Green Energy Technology Centre and the Electric Vehicle (EV) training centre, which was the first in the South East. The Green Energy Technology Centre allows students and local businesses to become equipped with the knowledge and skills in renewable technologies such as air or ground source heat pumps, under floor heating, and cavity wall insulation, while the The EV Centre equips future mechanics and auto technicians with the valuable skills they need for the hybrid and electric vehicle market.