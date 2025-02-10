BCoT urges more businesses to use apprenticeships to upskill employees and get more people back to work

Basingstoke College of Technology (BCoT) is calling on more businesses from across the region to consider apprenticeships to upskill their workforce.

BCoT is one of the largest providers of apprenticeships in Hampshire, working with both large and small employers across all major industry sectors. The college offers a wide range of apprenticeships in administration, marketing, management, business, HR, education and accountancy, as well as in the more widely known areas of construction, early years, health and social care, engineering and hairdressing.

Over the past seven years, more than 1,700 apprentices have entered the workforce gaining valuable experience and new skills through programmes at BCoT. However, this Apprenticeships Week (10-16 February), BCoT wants more businesses to use higher level apprenticeships as a way of upskilling their current employees and encouraging people into professional employment.

At BCoT, apprenticeships at L4 and above are often taken up by experienced members of the workforce seeking to achieve qualifications to complement their working practices. These employees are already doing professional jobs in their organisations and want qualifications to reflect their work.

“It’s time for a different mindset towards apprenticeships and to recognise their immense potential for all ages and career stages,” Kathryn Howarth, Head of Apprenticeships & Work-based Learning at BCoT, said. “They are an excellent choice for school leavers to kick start their careers but they are so much more than that. Apprenticeships are a fantastic way for organisations to provide quality training for their employees or fill new roles.

“There is a clear need to address skills gaps and mismatches in the workforce across many sectors, and apprenticeships are a proven route for current employees to fill these roles while helping these employees to advance their careers or support prospective workers to gain employment.”

Details about the Government’s new Growth and Skills Levy, which aims to enable employers to access a broader range of training offers, are expected to be announced later this year, however, BCoT is urging business not to delay in investing in higher-level apprenticeships.

“In the past, the start of a new year would have been busy with new programmes, but it is quieter this year and we believe that businesses are waiting to see what impact the new levy will have,” she said. “But in reality, the changes are unlikely to have a significant impact on the majority of higher-level apprenticeships.

“Currently, Basingstoke’s rate of employment is above the national average, which is excellent for the region. We do, however, have more of our population with lower levels of academic qualifications than the national average, and apprenticeships are exceptionally helpful in correcting that imbalance. Higher levels of academic qualification result in higher paid employment, which is what we want in the Basingstoke area. Businesses shouldn’t wait to see what happens with the apprenticeship levy and instead invest in their staff now to help them develop their skills, which will undoubtedly benefit their organisation.”

BCoT has more than 30 apprenticeships currently available and aims to launch a further 10 later this year. The team can also create bespoke training provisions in line with a company’s needs and skills, which can be discussed on an individual basis.

Oliver Greenwood is currently undertaking a Level 5 People Professional Apprenticeship with Vitacress Salads. He joined Vitacress in 2019 before embarking on their graduate placement programme, from which he was promoted to HR Officer. His apprenticeship sees him at BCoT’s campus one evening a week alongside his full-time role at Vitacress Salads in St Mary Bourne.

“I’ve been able to progress my career at Vitacress over the years and the Level 5 apprenticeship was the next step on that journey,” Oliver said. “It’s broadened my perspectives, and I’ve developed new skills that I can use every day. I’ve enjoyed the theory part of the course, which I’m applying in my work, but not only that, it’s helped me elevate my impact within the company and grown my confidence which in turn, has enabled me to broaden my responsibilities.”

Sarah Sturton, Vitacress Group HR Director, added: “We are proud to have supported over 144 apprenticeships across our Salads and Herbs operations in the UK – enabling a diverse range of people to grow themselves and their careers in a variety of professional disciplines. Not only do apprenticeships help our people develop new skills and confidence, but they also inspire fresh ideas and energy, essential for motivating a high-performance culture and achieving positive business outcomes.”