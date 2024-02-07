BGEN pledges to expand its apprenticeship programme to 75 employees this year

Engineering firm pledges to recruit 25 more apprentices in 2024

Firm currently employees 50 apprentices

Scheme is also being used to upskill ten existing employees

To mark National Apprenticeship Week (5 to 11 February), BGEN – one of the UK’s largest engineering firms driving the energy transition – has pledged to expand its apprenticeship programme to 75 employees by the end of this year.

50 apprentices already work for the company, each receiving valuable vocational training and study to achieve industry-recognised qualifications. Apprenticeships range from Level 3 to Degree and are in a variety of disciplines – enabling recruits to forge careers as electricians, mechanical engineers and pipefitters, as well as quantity surveyors, and network and systems engineers.

The scheme is also being used to upskill a further ten existing BGEN employees – enabling BGEN to grow talent through the provision of learning opportunities for career development.

To invest in its future and create a more diverse workforce, BGEN has already doubled its apprentice headcount over the last two years. 2024’s planned intake follows several recent new business wins and supports the firm’s ambitious targets for further growth.

The company hosted a National Apprenticeship Week event, to bring together its cohort.

“I began my own career as a craft apprentice, so I’m both proud and delighted that the company I lead invests such significant resources in developing a young and diverse workforce,” says Robin Whitehead, chief executive at BGEN.

“Our business is evolving and, only by moving with the times and investing in those who work for us, will we be best able to solve the engineering challenges of the modern worldfor our customers – now and in the future.”

Michelle Stott, HR Director at BGEN, said:

“We’re widely recognised as being an employer of choice for both skilled tradespeople and office-based professionals, which is why many of our employees have been with us for over three decades, during which time we’ve supported their career development within the organisation.

“We’re committed to supporting all of our employees, working at all levels and in all business units, to grow with us. We’re looking forward to increasing our apprentice headcount – giving all 75 of them the opportunity to learn and develop their skills, knowledge and experience whilst working with a wide range of world-class engineering solutions and some of the largest blue-chip clients out there.”

