Blackburn College launch new T-level programme with local employers 

Blackburn College welcomed a host of Lancashire based employers at the launch event for their new T-level qualifications.

The event, which was held at Blackburn College’s Scholars Training Restaurant, saw a range of local businesses including, Nybble IT, EG Group, East Lancashire Hospital Trust, Blackburn with Darwen Council, Persimmon Homes, Construction Industry Training Board and Tudor House Day Nurseries attend.

The businesses were given the opportunity for a round table discussion before enjoying afternoon tea, to mark the new T-Levels, which was provided by students and staff from Scholars. In the afternoon, members of College presented information about T-Levels to the employers before having the chance to network.

T-levels are a new technical qualification designed to take place over two-years and are the equivalent to studying three A-levels. T-levels include an industry placement where students will spend 20 per cent of their time, with the other 80 per cent being based in College. Blackburn College will be working with a range of local employers to provide industry placements for students studying on the T-level programmes.

From September 2023, students will be able to study a T-level in Construction, Digital, Childcare or Health.

Spencer Harrison Apprenticeship Manager at EG Group said: “The T-Levels event provided local businesses with an insight in to how we can support Blackburn College students with their future careers.

“EG Group is delighted to support Blackburn College’s delivery of T-Levels and it was great to consult businesses on what their needs are, to ensure that the offer from the College matches the talent needs of local businesses.”

Dr Fazal Dad, Principal and Chief Executive of Blackburn College said: “We are delighted to be able to offer a range of T-Levels at Blackburn College from September 2023, which will provide students with qualifications that are clearly signposted to more exciting job opportunities.

“I would like to thank all the businesses that attended the launch of our T-Level programme; it is fantastic to have their ongoing support.

“Working in partnership with local businesses has reaped benefits for both the College and employers, as we continue to provide the highest level of training for our students including ensuring that our curriculum is future proofed to meet their needs.”

For more information, visit http://www.blackburn.ac.uk//aged-16-18/technical/t-levels

