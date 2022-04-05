Blackburn College student named as Construction / Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year 

A Blackburn College student is celebrating after being named as Construction / Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year at the Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards 2022.

Matthew Winstone, 18, from Walton-Le-Dale, was presented with the award on Thursday evening at Mill Farm Sports Village at the inaugural awards.

The first-year Carpentry and Joinery apprentice who works for Places for People was nominated for commitment to his role and also his attitude to learning.

Matthew was recognised by his employer for regularly going above and beyond to assist others in his day-to-day tasks as well as stepping-up when extra help is needed. The quality of his work was also noted by his customers and Places for People.

Last year a customer nominated him for Places for People’s STAR Awards which are due to take place later this year. His nomination was for the work he carried out on a kitchen installation which originally started out as work undertaken to rectify a complaint.

Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards at Mill Farm. L-R – Andrew Wheeler, Matthew Winstone and Michael Wall.

Matthew said: “I’m really proud to have won the award, it was a fantastic evening, and it means a lot that my effort and work have been recognised.

“I always try to go above and beyond for customers, fitting kitchens on time and ensuring my work is clean and finished to a high standard.

“I would like to thank everyone at Places for People and Blackburn College who have been so supportive throughout my apprenticeship.”

Mike Wall, Carpentry and Joinery Assessor from Blackburn College said: “Matthew is a very deserved winner of the Construction/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year award. Matthew has maturity beyond his age, he brings positivity to those around him when helping fellow apprentices. He is a natural team leader and has a supportive attitude and willingness to listen.”

Andy wheeler planned works supervisor at Places for People said: “Matt has been part of the Planned team at Places for People for more than two years working toward his apprenticeship with the support of Blackburn College.

“Matt has shown real commitment within his apprenticeship where he always has a very positive attitude, goes above and beyond for the customers all whilst taking a lot of pride in his work, this making him a very deserving winner of the award. We are all very proud of Matt at Places for People for winning this award.”

Blackburn College Principal and Chief Executive Dr Fazal Dad said: “It’s a true testament to Matthew that he has been named Construction/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year in the Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards 2022. We are all delighted for him on this fantastic achievement.

“He has shown real determination in everything he does and always goes over and above to ensure his work is carried out to the highest standard. We are sure that he will go on to achieve great things in the future.”

Published in