Bracknell MP says ‘sky’s the limit’ for local firm thanks to apprenticeships investment

James Sunderland full of praise for building services specialists after visiting company HQ ahead of National Apprenticeship Week

Berkshire MP James Sunderland says the “sky’s the limit” for fast-growing Bracknell HVAC specialists company Campbell West thanks to their commitment to apprenticeships.

The Conservative MP for Bracknell predicted a bright future for the business when he was invited to the Campbell West HQ to learn about the company’s investment in apprentices during National Apprenticeship Week which runs until Sunday, February 9.

Mr Sunderland also described company owners Steven Campbell and Daniel West as “ideal role models for young people” after hearing they left school aged 16 to become apprentice plumbers and now run a £10-million turnover business which employs 45 people.

Commenting on Campbell West, Mr Sunderland said:

“The sky’s definitely the limit for Campbell West which is a company that is really going places.

“Having been launched by two former apprentice plumbers, Campbell West’s journey is truly inspirational success, and the owners are great role models who are doing themselves and Bracknell proud

“My visit showed me Campbell West is a really vibrant business which boasts a team of highly-skilled, dedicated and driven people who deliver excellent services to a growing array of clearly very satisfied clients.

“But what makes Campbell West so special is their commitment to developing and rewarding the expertise of their people and investing in the young, up-and-coming apprentices who will be key to fulfilling the firm’s ambitious growth aspirations.”

Mr Sunderland met Campbell West’s owners and staff including their newest apprentices – Jace Heath and Liam Seymour – when he visited the company offices, at Richmond House, Oldbury.

As well as hearing about the heating, ventilation and air conditioning company’s growth and future aspirations, in keeping with the National Apprenticeship skills for life theme, he also tackled a specially rigged plumbing task that faces new recruits. He also took part in a Q&A with company staff.

Mr Sunderland added: “Campbell West is perfect example of everything that we should be aspiring to right across the UK.

“It’s young company with relatively young leadership, it’s growing and employing local people as it progresses and so these are exciting times for everyone in the company.

“They are onto something special with a business that is wholly scalable which is why it has huge potential.

“Demand for their services is booming and the client base is expanding all the time, with more contracts being won.

“That bodes well for the future of Campbell West here in the South of England but much further afield right across the UK as well.”

The company was founded in 2017 by directors Steven Campbell and Daniel West, who met while working together as apprentices and so National Apprenticeship Week is close to their hearts.

Steven Campbell said: “It was great to welcome our local MP to our offices and he showed a genuine interest and enthusiasm for everything we do, especially our commitment to growth and apprenticeships.

“More needs to be done to raise awareness of the benefits of in-house training at businesses like Campbell West as apprentices are key to our growth so we have the skills to match rising demand from our customers.

“James showed a genuine understanding of what we do and challenges we face and it’s great know he’s on our side as we step into National Apprenticeship Week plus, I have to say he acquitted himself extremely well with our practical challenge.”

Campbell West designs, installs and maintains mechanical and electrical systems, such as heating and cooling, plumbing, ventilation, lighting, fire and security installations.

With an initial focus on the healthcare sector, the company has expanded its reach to other industries including local government, education settings, data centres, workspaces and industrial buildings, plus large residential projects.

Daniel West added: “We are confident we will achieve our ambitious goals for Campbell West because we have a tremendous team.

“That was recognised by our MP who was clearly impressed by what we’ve achieved so far and what we aim to achieve.

“James’ kind words were music to our ears because we are proud of the progress Campbell West has made over the last seven years and we’re confident we have the right people to go from strength to strength in the South of England market and beyond.”

Campbell West signalled its ambitions with the recent launch of a new electrical arm of the business in response to client demand for an integrated approach to building services work.

