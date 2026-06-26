Bradford College Careers Adviser Wins National Education Award

A long-serving Bradford College careers adviser has won the coveted ‘Support Staff of the Year’ title in the national NCFE Aspiration Awards.



The annual awards celebrate learners, apprentices, educators, support staff and educational organisations making an outstanding impact in learning across the UK.



From going above and beyond to exceed expectations, to overcoming obstacles to achieve the unexpected, the Aspiration Awards showcase the new and innovative ways of working to help others achieve.



This week, NCFE announced Bradford College Careers Adviser, Gulshan Bi, as the winner of the 2026 ‘Support Staff of the Year’ award in recognition of their extraordinary impact at Bradford College.

Gulshan was shortlisted alongside nine other finalists from education institutions across the country, but was selected as the overall winner owing to the phenomenal number of students helped, many of whom present with complex or sensitive needs.

Regardless of the challenges and despite working part-time, Gulshan ensures every student leaves the careers office feeling heard, reassured, and supported. A calm, compassionate approach enables students to feel confident in their next steps, and absolute professionalism ensures the guidance provided is always accurate and empowering.

Nick Scaife, Bradford College Head of Student Services, said:



“I am incredibly proud to celebrate Gulshan Bi for receiving the NCFE Support Staff of the Year award. This recognition is so deserved and truly reflects the exceptional commitment, care, and passion that Gulshan brings to the role every single day.



“Gulshan consistently goes above and beyond to support our students, ensuring they feel valued, heard, and are able to achieve their full potential. Their dedication is evident in everything they do, from the time they invest in students to the positive impact they have across the wider college community.

“This award couldn’t have gone to a more deserving person, and we are all immensely proud to have Gulshan as part of our careers team.”



Gulshan Bi added:



“After nearly two decades at Bradford College, I am honoured to be recognised as NCFE Support Staff of the Year. As a careers adviser, I have had the privilege of supporting students as they make important decisions about their futures and helping to transform lives through education, guidance and opportunity. Seeing students grow in confidence and achieve their goals has always been the most rewarding part of my role.



“I am grateful for this recognition and proud to be part of a college community that is committed to helping students to succeed.”



Founded by the educational charity NCFE, the Aspiration Awards are now in their ninth year and continue to shine a light on the accomplishments of learners, apprentices, educators, and providers across the UK.

A panel of influential figures from education, skills, and the media – including senior figures influencing policy and sector leadership – came together to judge this year’s Aspiration Awards. David Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer at NCFE, said each judge brought “valuable insight into the challenges and opportunities within further education, helping us shine a light on those achieving extraordinary things.”

Winners and highly commended recipients will receive a gift voucher and certificate.

Bradford College Careers is proud of its high-quality careers service, which holds Matrix Accreditation. In May 2021, it was awarded the prestigious Quality in Careers Standard Award for its commitment to delivering exceptional careers information and was re-awarded the title in May 2024.