Brentford Community Sports Trust and Indeed kick-off partnership to help hundreds of young people find jobs

Brentford Community Sports Trust and the global hiring platform, Indeed, have launched a new initiative to help hundreds of young people in west London get jobs.

The Indeed Skills Lab is a three-month community programme to support local unemployed people and help them kick-start their careers.

The scheme, which launches with a networking event and panel discussion on 25 April at the Trust’s Community Stadium Hub, features a series of work-ready workshops focusing on advice and skills including job search, CV writing and interview techniques.

It will culminate in June with a hiring event at the Gtech Community Stadium featuring dozens of actively hiring local employers with hundreds of jobs on offer.

Youth unemployment in London stands at 13.5%*, which is slightly below the national average (13.7%)*. However, the claimant count amongst 16-24 year-olds in Ealing (5.2%) and Hounslow (5.8%), which are target areas for the partnership, is higher than the national average of 5.1% for that age group*.

The Trust currently works with more than 2,000 young people aged 16 – 25 every year across West London helping them to realise their potential. The partnership will be influential in supporting these people and providing them with the tools to achieve employment in the future.

The Trust and Indeed are also looking for 10 businesses to sign up as ‘Champion Employers’. These anchor companies will create and promote real jobs and training opportunities to participants who complete the Skills Lab programme and have their roles available for candidates at the hiring event in June.

Hannah Barnett, Head of Social, Education and Health Hub at Brentford FC Community Sports Trust, said:

“We are delighted to be working with Indeed to provide real opportunities for local young people and cannot wait to see what the project achieves. We know that with the right support, training, information and access to opportunities, young people will thrive when they step into the working world! We are looking forward to bringing together local employers to respond to this need and to support young people in our community.”

Bill Richards, UK managing director at the leading hiring platform Indeed, said:

“Indeed’s mission is to help people get jobs and we’re thrilled to partner with Brentford FC Community Sports Trust to help prepare young people to take their first steps into the world of work and connect them to actively hiring employers.

“The last few years have dealt a heavy blow to young people in particular and the Indeed Skills Lab hopes to educate and inspire jobseekers in West London that the right opportunities for them certainly do exist and are within their reach.”

*London youth unemployment (Trust for London)

*UK youth unemployment (ONS)

*Ealing and Hounslow youth claimants (Nomis/ONS)

