British Esports’ Great Britain & NI team to compete at first ever European Olympic-sanctioned Esports competition

Great Britain & NI to compete in Rocket League and eFootball™ 2023 at the inaugural European Games Esports Championships in Katowice, Poland this June.

British Esports, the UK’s national esports federation, is pleased to announce that athletes representing Great Britain and NI will be competing in the inaugural European Games Esports Championships in Katowice, Poland from 30th June to 2nd July 2023. As the official member federation of the Global Esports Federation, British Esports will be responsible for the selection and participation of Great Britain & NI at the first ever European Olympic-sanctioned Esports competition.

Following on from the huge success of the Commonwealth Esports Championships in August, 2022, the Global Esports Federation (GEF), in partnership with the European Olympic Committee (EOC), have established an esports pilot at the forthcoming European Games Esports Championships. Great Britain & NI will join over 7,000 athletes representing 48 countries at the third edition of the European Games.

Competing in Rocket League (Open) and eFootball™ (Open and Women), the Great Britain & NI team are made up of athletes from across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Mark Weller, Great Britain & NI Team Manager will spearhead the efforts in Katowice this June and will be joined by the following athletes:

“I’m both excited and honoured to lead Great Britain & NI into our very first Olympic sanctioned event at the up and coming 2023 European Games,” said Mark Weller, Team Manager, Great Britain & NI.

“I believe our selection holds some of the best British talent within each title, some of which have represented their nation before during the hugely successful Commonwealth Esports Games in 2022. I look forward to flying out to Poland later this year and showcasing some of the best British esports talent on the global stage.”

“We’re thrilled to be a part of the latest Olympic movement in esports, which will see Great Britain & NI competing against other nations across Europe,” said Andy Payne OBE, Chair, British Esports.

“The Commonwealth Esports Championships was a great first step, and this latest competition further demonstrates the wider acceptance of esports across Europe – and the world.”

British Esports would like to wish all the athletes and their respective teams the best of luck ahead of the first-ever European Olympic-sanctioned esports competition.

