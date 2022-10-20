BT and Arqiva back new Rooftop Worker Scheme

The Energy & Utility Skills Register (EUSR) has launched its new Rooftop Worker – Safety and Access Scheme, taking safety standards to new heights by ensuring those required to access flat rooftops are trained to do so safely.

With almost 25% of all fatal workplace injuries due to falls from height, and companies required by law to comply with the Work at Height Regulations 2015, businesses have a duty of care to ensure workers are competently trained and feel confident when working at height.

By undertaking the Rooftop Worker Scheme, organisations have the assurance of complying with the Health & Safety at Work Act, while providing employees with the knowledge on how to complete these projects to the highest possible safety standards.

Furthermore, with brands such as BT and Arqiva stating that completing the scheme is mandatory to work on their sites, the Rooftop Worker Scheme provides total peace of mind that employees are able to work on any project.

Suitable for those who need to undertake jobs at heights of three metres and above, the Rooftop Worker Scheme has been designed not just for individuals that need to access flat rooftops prior to climbing masts and towers, but any industry role that requires flat rooftop access for working at height.

With the fast growth of solar and 5G, having their employees complete the scheme ensures businesses can quickly take advantage of these market opportunities.

Featuring the very latest best practice guidelines, the Rooftop Worker Scheme consists of 15 units, covering issues such as understanding legislation and safety standards, managing common hazards, and assessing risks.

Upon successful completion of the training and assessment, an individual will receive a Rooftop Worker EUSR registration, so they can quickly and easily demonstrate they’ve gained the required training to site managers.

A one-day course, the Rooftop Worker registration is then valid for three years.

The scheme is the second instalment in a new series developed by EUSR in partnership with the Mast & Tower Safety (MATS) Group, with the first focussed on Basic Tower Climbing & Rescue, and the third and final scheme due to cover Radio Frequency.

Carole Bishop, Head of Registrations at EUSR, said:

“Our new Rooftop Worker Scheme mitigates risks while delivering the highest quality training and development to those required to work at height.

“Created in partnership with the MATS Group, the scheme ensures businesses have taken due diligence when it comes to their employees’ safety.

“Plus, it gives workers the confidence and assurance that they are performing jobs safely, protecting them from harm.”

Tony Taylor, Senior Manager – Group Safety Governance & Assurance, BT Group, said:

“The introduction of the EUSR basic tower climbing and rescue course has seen a standard level of climber training introduced across the industry.

“Having this standard level of training ensures that both those receiving the training, organisations and site providers, all have the confidence that the training being delivered is of a high quality and the same, no matter where the training is provided.

“The scheme enables site providers to quickly and confidently check that those accessing their sites have an appropriate level of training and is in date too.

“MATS are pleased to have worked with EUSR to be able to bring a similar standard to rooftop working. The EUSR Rooftop Worker – Safety and Access course will bring the same benefits we are already seeing across masts and towers, to rooftops.”

Find out more about the Rooftop Worker – Safety and Access Scheme, including how to become approved to deliver the training, on our website

