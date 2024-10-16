Leading Education Providers Partner with Lions Sports Academy to Tackle Gaps in Sports Teaching

Access Industry and Access Sport have teamed up with Lions Sports Academy to offer an exciting apprenticeship pathway in Sports Teaching and Coaching for young people. Launched nationally this year, including London and the South East, South West, and the Midlands, the initiative comes at a critical time for the education sector, which is facing significant staffing challenges and declining recruitment numbers, particularly in physical education roles.



According to The Guardian, in 2021-22 alone, 40,000 teachers left state schools (nearly 9% of the workforce), marking the highest number of departures since records began in 2010. This new pathway not only helps fill these staffing gaps but also provides a refreshed pipeline of coaching talent to strengthen British grassroots sport.

Lions Sports Academy has 8 years of experience in partnering with schools, clubs and sports organisations across the UK to provide coaching in a variety of sports to help children and young adults realise their potential through sport. This expertise, combined with the industry-focused education knowledge of Access Sport and Access Industry will ensure that apprentices receive an unparalleled level of professional knowledge and skills. The programmes are backed by hands-on coaching opportunities and real-world classroom experience, setting apprentices up for successful careers in coaching.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Access Sport and Access Industry, especially at a time when schools are struggling with more teachers leaving the profession and fewer stepping in. Staffing is a big issue, and we’ve identified a critical skills gap that needs to be filled. By working together, we’re committed to helping young people gain the skills and experience they need to build careers in coaching and teaching. Our new apprenticeship pathway will give the next generation the tools to step up and make a positive impact in our communities.” – Andy Jones, Founder of Lions Sports Academy



The Level 4 Sports Coach programme is open for applications from those aged 16+ with a passion for sport. Sports Coach apprentices earn around £15,000 per annum, and there are a variety of pathways upon completion of the programme. Whilst on their apprenticeship programme, learners will receive tailored mentoring and support while training.