Building College Students Celebrated at Annual BIG Awards 

The hard work and achievements of Leeds College of Building students were celebrated at the annual BIG (Building Industry Greats) Awards.



Incredible winners from across construction specialisms were selected for their academic achievements, going the “extra mile,” overcoming adversity, and excelling in studies or national competitions.



Leeds College of Building CEO & Principal Nikki Davis welcomed guests to the drinks reception and dinner at Leeds United FC Centenary Pavilion, Elland Road. A poignant award ceremony then recognised the successes of students and apprentices over the 2022/2023 academic year.



Awards host and TV and radio broadcaster Rich Williams announced the 46 student awards. The top accolade of the night went to Sleaford Building Services (SBS) apprentice Harry Cox, who won the Governors’ Award sponsored by Marlborough Brickwork Ltd. Harry was also named Sustainable Building Services – Heating & Ventilation/RAC Apprentice of the Year earlier in the evening.



Leeds College of Building Heating & Ventilation Lecturer, Danny Godward, nominated Harry for exceptional dedication to his studies despite End Point Assessment (EPA) challenges. He said:



“Over the two years that Harry has been in College, he quietly got on with completing tasks, exams, and producing good work in the workshop. However, since being in 3rd year, he has gone that step further and […] should be recognised for the hard work he has undertaken on his apprenticeship. He worked consistently to a high standard; I think this award is well deserved by Harry due to his continued commitment. He is a credit to Sleaford Building Services, the College, and himself.”



The CIHT (Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation) Apprentice of the Year Award went to BAM Nuttall employee Alisa Ahmad. Level 6 Civil Engineering Site Management Degree Apprentice Alisa gained recognition in 2022 after being highly commended at the Asian Achievers Awards and winning a national CIHT trophy. Alisa has consistently impressed the CIHT with her desire to encourage people into the sector, her enthusiasm and approach to civil engineering, and her passion for equality, diversity, and inclusion.



Alisa said: “It is great to be appreciated as an apprentice; a career route which doesn’t get enough recognition. I hope as an apprentice, a person of colour, and a woman that I have inspired others. [The CIHT Apprentice of the Year award] boosted my confidence as an engineer, and I know it will be something I can use in any workplace to showcase my skills.”



In total, 14 organisations supported the evening, including headline sponsor Marlborough Brickwork Ltd. Awards included Roof Slating & Tiling Apprentice of the Year, Plumbing Study Programme Student of the Year, Institution of Civil Engineers – Quest Technician Scholarship, and Level 3 Apprentice of the Year.



Nikki Davis, CEO & Principal of Leeds College of Building, said:



“Congratulations to all students receiving awards. It’s wonderful to celebrate these incredible achievements, often under challenging circumstances. Their resilience is commendable, and I wish them every success going forwards. Thanks also to our amazing staff who go above and beyond in supporting all our learners daily.



“I would also like to thank our awards sponsors and emphasise how grateful we are for this unwavering support. These excellent links with the construction and built environment industry are vital for our students who benefit from bespoke training materials, specialist tools, and critical hands-on work experience opportunities provided by our partner employers.”



Find out more about construction and built environment courses. Register to attend the next Leeds College of Building Open Event on Thursday, 19 October (5 – 7 pm, North Street Campus) at www.lcb.ac.uk/events/open-event-october

