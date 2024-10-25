University of Southampton partners with Oxford International to launch first international campus in India

London/Delhi, 25 October 2024 – Oxford International Education Group (OIEG) and the University of Southampton have today announced a historic public-private partnership to deliver the first comprehensive campus in India under the New Education Policy. This will see the global top 100 University’s ‘triple helix’ framework, involving world-class education, research and knowledge exchange and enterprise, implemented in India.

As a key operational partner in India, OIEG will provide the investment and professional services needed to establish the campus in Delhi, working jointly with the University to deliver the same outstanding learning and employability outcomes as in the UK. The campus, based in Gurgaon, Delhi will be powered by both domestic and international faculty, reflecting a significant investment in India by both the University and OIEG. The first intake is planned for August 2025, launching with four undergraduate and two graduate degrees. Research and reach out activities will also begin with the launch of the campus.

This partnership highlights the shared commitment of OIEG and the University to developing transnational education (TNE) as a major strategic initiative. It supports OIEG’s strategy for expansion and diversification, while also aligning with national education policies by providing top quality international education tailored to the India context.

Andrew Atherton, Vice-President International and Engagement at the University of Southampton, commented: “This landmark launch is the next chapter in our international strategy, which emphasises global engagement and positive social impact. Our Delhi campus is a significant investment in India and reinforces our commitment to making a global contribution through fair and sustainable partnerships. It also provides Indian and international students the opportunity to gain a world-class University of Southampton degree, without leaving their country, positioning our University as a gateway to the world.”

Lil Bremermann-Richard, CEO at OIEG, said, “Establishing a campus in India with the University of Southampton is a crucial part of fulfilling our vision of enabling access to high-quality education on a global basis. The student perspective is clear; many wish to pursue studies overseas but there is also a rapidly increasingly student population that rightly believe they can realise their full potential without the need to leave their home country. We look forward to bringing the best of the UK and Indian educational systems to this community of students, and in parallel to establish new and innovative ways of undertaking research and reach out to industry in ways that assist social and economic development. Public-private partnerships like this will be an increasingly crucial part of the development of higher education in the UK and globally, with a redrawing of the line of what gets executed in universities and what they look to partners to deliver.”