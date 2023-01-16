Calderdale College engages over 80 Calderdale employers with free apprenticeship training and support

Calderdale College has engaged with over 80 employers across Calderdale and the surrounding areas with free* training courses, services, and support as it reaches the halfway point of its Collaborative Apprenticeships project. This includes providing fully funded training to more than 60 participants.

Businesses have until September 2023 to sign up for free training courses and support, designed to help SMEs hire new apprentices, improve their existing apprenticeship provision, and increase the number of apprenticeships that they offer.

When the Collaborative Apprenticeships project launched in mid-2022, Calderdale College pledged to support businesses in the area, and are urging more to take advantage before it’s too late.

Through the Collaborative Apprenticeships project, Calderdale College is delivering a range of training courses designed for employers or their employees, including apprentices. These are:

An Introduction to Apprenticeships – one day course for employers looking to introduce apprenticeships into their business.

– one day course for employers looking to introduce apprenticeships into their business. Introduction to the Digital Account Apprenticeship Service (DAS) – one day course which takes employers through a simple step-by-step journey to understand how to use the Apprenticeship Service (all employers of apprentices are required to register with the service).

– one day course which takes employers through a simple step-by-step journey to understand how to use the Apprenticeship Service (all employers of apprentices are required to register with the service). Mental Health Training – half a day to two day courses available to employers, as well as their employees, including current and prospective apprentices, at various levels. Designed to support employee wellbeing and improve workplace culture.

– half a day to two day courses available to employers, as well as their employees, including current and prospective apprentices, at various levels. Designed to support employee wellbeing and improve workplace culture. Mentoring – one and a half to two day courses designed to upskill mentors and managers so that they can better support apprentices. Participants will receive a certificate accredited by the Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM).

Claire Williams, Head of Employer Engagement at Calderdale College, said:

“We’re extremely proud of what we have achieved so far thanks to the Collaborative Apprenticeship project, both in terms of helping more businesses to introduce apprenticeships and therefore nurture new talent in the area, as well as improve their current offering.

“We’re especially happy with the incredible feedback we have had from participants that have taken part in our courses. For employers who want to introduce apprenticeships into their business, but just don’t know where to start, then our Introduction to Apprenticeships and Introduction to DAS courses are perfect. Our expert team will guide you through the process, from identifying what type of apprentice could fit your business, to recruitment, as well as understanding how to use the DAS system, which all employers of apprentices are required to register with.

“We’ve also been able to add real value to those that manage or mentor apprentices, through our mental health and mentoring courses. Apprentices themselves have also been able to experience the mental health training, which is hugely important in terms of creating healthy work environments.

“We’re urging other employers in Calderdale and the surrounding areas to get in touch and see how we can support then, before the cut-off point in September.”

Collaborative Apprenticeships is managed by the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges (WYCC) and funded by the European Social Fund (ESF). Calderdale College is supporting the delivery of the project in partnership with local employers and training providers.

Joanne Harvatt, Project Manager at the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges (WYCC), commented:

“The Collaborative Apprenticeship project aims to make apprenticeships more accessible to those who may not know where to start, both from an employer and apprentice point of view.

“The courses on offer enhance the experience for both apprentice and employer and are proving to be a useful way for businesses to invest in their current and future managers, as well as apprentices.

“We’d love to see more businesses in the region take full advantage of the training before the funding comes to an end.”

