Can you beat the hacker and save the day? CGI brings its Cyber Escape experience to Cardiff

Leading IT solutions provider, CGI, is bringing its Cyber Escape experience to Wales as a part of a UK-wide tour. The escape room-style experience gives businesses, local officials and students the opportunity to learn about online security risks in a fun and interactive way.

CGI’s Cyber Escape experience is at Techniquest Science Centre in Cardiff between 9 and 13 May. Guests will team up to beat the hacker and learn about cyber security risks and how to avoid them.

The experience has been built within a shipping container and small groups participate in a short “escape”. Teams have to work together to uncover clues, solve puzzles and accomplish cyber-related tasks to escape successfully in the time allowed. The experience is open to businesses and schools wishing to test their cyber skills to see if they have what it takes to stay safe in our digital world.

Participants learn critical skills in a simulated real-world setting through interactive activities, much like other escape rooms. They learn about everything from protecting their privacy and creating strong passwords, to physical security, device and document handling and navigating social media.

Richard Holmes, Senior Vice President of Cyber Security for CGI in the UK said:

“Cyber security is vitally important for individuals and businesses across sectors and industries. We all spend much of our personal and professional lives online, and it’s imperative everyone knows how to practice safe cyber techniques and can continue honing their existing skills.

“The experience has been designed to showcase the easy ways we can protect ourselves from several very real dangers. While we live in a tech-driven and supported world, the number of data breaches and internet scams we see in the news would suggest that much needs be done to help people protect themselves in a digital environment. We hope this experience will offer people a real-world opportunity to learn and engage with safe cyber practices.”

Lesley Kirkpatrick, CEO of Techniquest said

“We’re so excited to be able to welcome CGI’s Cyber Escape experience to our site in Cardiff Bay. It’s a great opportunity to not only promote the growing importance of cyber security, but to help everyone learn more about it in a memorable and entertaining way. That’s something that’s very close to our hearts at Techniquest as it sums up our whole approach: making important information about science, technology, engineering and maths really easy to digest and fun to engage with – so it feels like a perfect match for us to host the escape room here.”

The Cyber Escape experience was developed by CGI’s UK Cyber Security practice to train, educate and engage with businesses to help them better understand cyber security risks, complement any existing security awareness training, and increase knowledge of how to reduce the impact of a cyber-attack in a unique way. In conjunction with the organisation’s [email protected] team, it has tailored the experience for young people too, as they face evolving cyber threats and challenges online.

CGI’s Cyber Escape experience is being transported around the country to different schools, colleges and businesses for students and staff to participate in their cyber adventure, or arrangements may be made to visit the experience at a CGI location.

To find out more about CGI’s Cyber Escape experience and how you can get involved, visit: www.cgi.com/uk/cyberescape

