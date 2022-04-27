Care Leaver Covenant and Amazing Apprenticeships connect students with leading organisations ready to invest in new talent

Care experienced students from Lewisham and Southwark College today attended a unique apprenticeship event with employers including Galldris Group, Thames Water and Virgin Media.

The event was aimed at showcasing the opportunities work-based learning can offer and the breadth of companies ready to support apprentices from a care background. Students were invited to hear short presentations from current and previous apprentices who are care experienced, talk with training providers versed in working with those from a care background, and hear from businesses currently hiring.

“Events like these are crucial in raising awareness of the many opportunities open to young people, no matter their background,” said Anna Morrison, founder and director of Amazing Apprenticeships, “Seeing the level of businesses represented, all committed to supporting care experienced apprentices and the types of roles on offer is amazing.”

Set up as a business-style exhibition, attendees were then able to mingle with employers, ask questions and find out just what a career with them would entail. Guy’s & St. Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, Howdens, Pearson, British Airways, Arriva Bus and Train, Drive Forward Foundation, Wates, St Modwen, Lewisham Council and Transport for London completed the line of businesses represented.

“Before today, I didn’t know anything about apprenticeships, now I know everything,” commented one student at the event.

“Sustaining a positive future for care-leavers is high on the agenda of the Galldris Group. As signatories of the Care Leavers Covenant, we are committed to promoting our vacancies to talented people looking for their next opportunity. This excellent event has been very rewarding and gave us the opportunity to talk about our apprenticeship programmes and the wide variety of opportunities the construction industry provides.” – David Wake, Apprenticeship Manager, Galldris Group.

“To be able to provide our care-experienced students with such a unique event today is incredible. The support of the employers and local apprentices has provided a valuable opportunity for our learners to network and make connections to help plan for their futures and understand the tailored support available to them. Although these learners will have experienced significant challenges in their personal lives, this often produces the most resilient, independent, and empathetic young adults, who’d be an asset to any workforce and would thrive in a nurturing professional environment.” – Clancy Dawson, Covenant Progression Officer, The Care Leaver Covenant.

To discuss running a similar event in your area, get in touch with the Amazing Apprenticeships team.

