Celebrating the best apprentices in the region at the Cardiff and Vale College Apprenticeship Awards 2025

Twenty-seven of the finest apprentices working in Wales have had their hard work and determination celebrated at the Cardiff and Vale College Apprenticeship Awards 2025.

Employers and practitioners who have gone that extra mile in their commitment to work-based learning were also recognised at the ceremony, held if the spectacular surroundings of the College’s City Centre Campus and hosted by presenter Ross Harries.

Held during National Apprenticeship Week, the CAVC Apprenticeship awards recognises the achievements of apprentices across CAVC’s network of 17 expert apprenticeship subcontractors, training more than 2,800 work-based learners across 50 industry sectors. A full list of winners is below.

The 17 subcontractors are: CAVC, Focus On Training, Bosch, pengwin, Safe & Secure Training, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Cardiff City FC, JGR Group, People Plus Wales, Sgil Cymru, Tydfil Training, KwikFit, JTL Training, NGTA, Remit Training, Skillnet and Coleg QS Training.

CAVC Principal Sharon James-Evans said:

“CAVC Group is the largest provider of apprenticeships in Wales. We passionately believe in the power of apprenticeships and the award-winners here are each an incredible example of this – huge congratulations to you all.”

This year there were two winners of Overall Apprentice of the Year: Lily Phillips and Sam Turato.

Lily, who also won the Engineering Award, has demonstrated exceptional technical ability, an unwavering work ethic and a real commitment to personal growth. Quickly mastering complex concepts and applying them, Lily has shown leadership skills in mentoring new apprentices despite still being an apprentice herself. Her innovative thinking has also led to improvements in productivity and safety on the shop floor.

“I’ve had so many opportunities that I didn’t even know would be available to me,” Lily said of her apprenticeship journey. “I’ve been able to inspire young people and I’ve been recognised for this award – I’m very proud of myself and I’ve very grateful to everyone who has got me to this position.”

Sam also won the Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Award.

Sam is incredibly committed to his qualification and career in the refrigeration industry, dedicating significant time and effort to advancing his knowledge and skill set. Highly driven and self-motivated, He applied for skills competitions in order to challenge himself and travelled extensively to participate – winning the Gold Medal at the WorldSkills UK national finals in Oldham in November 2024. Despite his remarkable achievement, he remains humble, expressing gratitude for the support of others. A well-liked student, colleague and employee, Sam looks forward to completing his Level 2 qualification in the next couple of months and continues to grow his skills and expertise in the industry.

“Before I started my apprenticeship I didn’t have a clue about the refrigeration industry but now I’m making a career out of it and it’s given me something to look at for the future,” Sam said. “I’m very happy to have won this award.”

Focus On Training Managing Director Gemma Dark-Trolley won the Award for Work-Based Learning Practitioner of the Year for her exemplary support to apprentices and for the value she has added to her organisation.

Employers who go out of their way to encourage and support apprentices were also recognised. This year Blake Morgan, Caerdav, Duffryn Community Link, Dŵr Cymru and V&C (SW) Ltd were awarded.

CAVC Principal Sharon James-Evans continued:

“I would like to offer my congratulations to all of the winners: the brilliant apprentices who have worked so hard; the employers who are investing in their staff, growing and developing talent; and the talented and hard-working trainers, assessors, teachers from across CAVC and our subcontractor network who have supported you.

“We all know that apprenticeships work – to grow new and existing talent, to diversify workforces, to power businesses to grow and to adapt and to support our communities and our economy. It is for us to all to continue to passionately champion the impact they make.”