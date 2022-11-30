Celebrations as New City College scoops medal in WorldSkills UK challenge

New City College was celebrating success in the WorldSkills UK national competition as Catering & Hospitality student Isaac King was named as a winner.

Competing against students from all over the country, Isaac, travelled to Cardiff for the finals, and was awarded third place in Foundation Skills Restaurant Service – winning the Bronze medal.

The WorldSkills challenge is an opportunity for young people to showcase their talent and demonstrate all they have learned at college. More than 3,000 young students and apprentices took part in the competition in over 60 disciplines – from plumbing to aircraft maintenance and beauty therapy to digital media. The finals were held at venues across the UK earlier this month.

New City College had five students who underwent the seven-month process of regional heats and intensive training before securing their place to compete in the finals.

Along with Isaac King from Redbridge campus, they were, Marco Sansalvatore, Mouhsin Ouidrene and Zhiying Zheng from Tower Hamlets campus, who competed in the Accounting Technician category, and Harley Cullen, from Foundation Learning at Havering Sixth Form, who competed in the Foundation Skills Catering competition.

The winners were announced during a special programme from Channel 4’s Packed Lunch studios, presented by Steph McGovern. Excited New City College staff, the finalists and their families gathered at the beautiful Rouge Restaurant at NCC Redbridge campus, in Chadwell Heath Lane, where Isaac studies, to watch on a large screen as the online broadcast went live.

Steph McGovern said: “What a brilliant competition. We need to ensure that these fantastic achievements encourage others to follow in their footsteps. Skills have the power to transform lives and economies. WorldSkills UK competitions show how the UK is brimming with superb young people doing exceptional things. These finalists really are the best of the best.”

Isaac’s proud teacher Tony Pecoraro, said: “To have won the Bronze medal from the hundreds of students who competed in the Restaurant Service challenge is incredible. Isaac displayed fantastic skills, knowledge, passion and self-confidence and deserves this success. I am very pleased with what he has achieved.”

For his final challenge, Isaac had to prepare a restaurant table with centrepiece for a dinner for four on a Harry Potter theme, all under the watchful eye of the judges.

After hearing his name announced as the Bronze winner, Isaac said: “I am very happy. The competition was quite intense and I was a bit nervous. I am grateful to my lecturer, Tony Pecoraro, who has been a great help to me and has given me good advice and guidance.”

Jacqueline Mitchell, Deputy Principal of NCC Redbridge, commented: “WorldSkills UK competitions are a showcase of the highest levels of excellence in vocational and technical education and training. A huge well done to all our finalists!

“It was fantastic to sit and watch the winners announced with everyone in our lovely Rouge Restaurant. Well done especially to our Bronze medal winner Isaac for his commitment and quality display of skills. We are lucky to have so many talented students at New City College.”

