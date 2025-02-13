Ceredigion Duo Craft Dream Careers with Apprenticeships

Two apprentices from Ceredigion have shared their stories of how their apprenticeships helped them pursue their dream careers in upholstery and now have ambitions of running a company together.

Jason Vale (25 years old) and Rosie Morgan (25 years old), have both used their Welsh Government funded apprenticeships to help them specialise in all aspects of traditional and modern upholstery, and classic car upholstery at Llanrhystud based upholstery specialist, Needle Rock.

They are supporting the ‘Genius Decision’ campaign this Apprenticeship Week Wales to encourage those who are just starting out in their careers, leaving university, or wanting to change career to consider an apprenticeship.

Since meeting at the upholstery company during their apprenticeships just two years ago, the pair have honed their skills, built their confidence and now have ambitions of running the company.

Jason said:

“In the future I’m hoping to co-run this business with Rosie.

“We have different skill sets, and whenever one of us faces a problem, the other has an amazing solution. It’s incredibly helpful to have someone understanding to work through challenges with, and I’m so excited for what the future holds for both of us.”

Jason didn’t take a traditional route into his career. He started at Needle Rock in 2021, on a Jobs Growth Wales scheme and when the initial 6 months were complete, he was offered an apprenticeship.

“I had never really considered an apprenticeship before, and I actually started out at university. I graduated in 2020 with an English Literature and History degree, but job opportunities were scarce during this time.

“Ali, my mentor at Needle Rock, suggested an apprenticeship, and I haven’t looked back since.”

He explained:

“Apprenticeships open so many doors and opportunities that people might not consider. University isn’t the only path to building your career; an apprenticeship is a great way to learn, gain qualifications, and earn money while doing it.”

Jason completed his Level 2 apprenticeship in June 2023, during which time he won Foundation Apprentice of the Year at Skills Academy Wales. He is now undertaking a Level 3, Business Improvement Techniques apprenticeship which has helped him learn the different aspects of running a business and which he is applying to his current role.

He continued:

“My apprenticeship has helped me gain such a wide range of skills and gaining a qualification while working and learning has really helped with my motivation – the concrete marks of achievement keep me going.

“I’m learning every day from a qualified professional, Ali, who is brilliant at teaching me the skills on the job.

“Plus, alongside learning, I get to earn money while acquiring new skills and establishing a career.”

Meanwhile, Rosie, who has also been an apprentice at Needle Rock for four years, credits her apprenticeship for helping her build her confidence:

“It’s such a brilliant experience. I’ve gained new practical and creative skills; for example, I completed an Industrial Sewing Machine Repair Course to ensure that the numerous machines in the workshop are able to be fixed in-house when required and fully maintained.

“It’s also helped pull me out of my shell and boosted my confidence. When I first started at Needle Rock, I was quite shy, but now I come into the workshop with a big smile as my apprenticeship has helped me realise my potential and abilities.

“The fact I’m able to financially support myself and learn at the same time is a huge motivator for me too, and now I want to continue this learning journey.”

Alongside being colleagues, Rosie and Jason have blossomed a friendship from their shared interests.

Rosie added:

“Jason’s my best friend. We work together day in day out, and we’ve got a really good relationship, we’re so lucky that we enjoy what we do and who we work with.”

Apprenticeship Week Wales is taking place between 10 and 16 February 2025 and will celebrate the value apprenticeships bring to learners, employers and the wider Welsh economy.

The week will highlight the work being done across the apprenticeship community to promote the positive impact they are having throughout Wales.