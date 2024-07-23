Rachel Reeves chairs the first Growth Mission Board

The Chancellor continued her drive for a new approach to growth underpinned by stability, investment and reform today (23 July), as she chaired the first Growth Mission Board with ministers across the government.

Rachel Reeves views the forum as vital in driving forward the Growth Mission, enabling her to work with her colleagues across government to boost productivity, deliver good jobs, and make everyone better off.

The Chancellor is focused on driving forward the Growth Mission, including the development a modern Industrial Strategy, in partnership with business, to remove barriers and provide key sectors with the clarity and certainty they need to seize growth opportunities

She will also work with ministerial colleagues to develop the English Devolution bill to strengthen local leadership and give new powers to metro mayors and combined authorities to deliver growth across the country, alongside improving the infrastructure planning regime to unlock investment and boost grid connections.

Today’s meeting follows the immediate steps the government has taken to boost growth including announcing a series of planning reforms to get Britain building; removing the de facto ban on onshore wind; establishing the National Wealth Fund; announcing a Pensions Review to unlock growth, boost investment and deliver savings for pensioners; launching Skills England; and announcing the white paper on getting Britain working again.

The Growth Mission is the first of five missions proposed by the Government, each of which focus on ambitious, long-term objectives for the country.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said:

“Growth is our number one mission and in our first few weeks this Government is taking the tough decisions to deliver on that agenda.

“From planning reform and supporting our future industries to strengthening local leadership and forging ahead with new infrastructure, our work has just begun to fix the foundations so we can rebuild Britain and make every part of the country better off.”