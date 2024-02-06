Chelle’s Story: Managing Chronic Illness Alongside an Apprenticeship

Apprentify Shines Light on Resilient Apprentice in 17th National Apprenticeship Week

Digital apprenticeship provider Apprentify is celebrating the achievements of its apprentices during the 17th annual National Apprenticeship Week (NAW). The week-long event commenced 5th February 2024 and its theme this year is ‘Skills for Life’ reflecting on how apprenticeships can help drive growth for organisations and boost careers. To commemorate this calendar event, Apprentify is recognising the success of its apprentices, shining a light on Manchester-based Chelle Todd-Brown.

Chelle Todd-Brown, 25 is a Level 3 Digital Marketing Apprentice and Welcome Host at PwC. At 19, Chelle was diagnosed with a chronic thyroid illness and now balances her work at PwC with fundraising for the British Thyroid Foundation. She hopes to utilise the skills she has learnt in her digital marketing apprenticeship to create a community resource for young people affected by the condition.

“Everyone here is really helpful and has supported me with my fundraising activities. At the beginning of my apprenticeship journey, I didn’t know anything about digital marketing. I didn’t understand how to engage with an audience or what happens behind the scenes in communications. I can now apply my learnings in a professional setting but also in my personal life with my charity outreach.”

Apprentify provides apprentices for organisations across the UK and has so far helped to elevate the careers of over a thousand people in the UK with their apprenticeship courses. Offering an alternative career path with on-the-job skills training while earning a salary and a qualification upon completion, Apprentify curate courses based on the industry developments while tailoring curriculum and coaching to the individual and organisational needs.

Through her course, Chelle has become more confident in her abilities to utilise the relevant software and understand marketing strategy in a demanding corporate environment. On her apprenticeship at PWC through Portico she added:

“Some people think they’re not going to have enough time. But if you organise yourself, manage time properly, and utilise your personal development coach then you’ll be okay. Everyone is there to help you and benefit your career so don’t feel like you shouldn’t reach out and ask for advice.”

Chelle currently works with the communications team on providing data-driven insights to teams across multiple departments and senior stakeholders. Chelle continues to show her level of resilience as she builds on her digital skills and advocates for others living with chronic illnesses.

About Apprentify Group

Apprentify Group is a training and apprenticeship provider for the modern world. Consisting of Apprentify and Netcom Training, the Group empowers people with new digital skills for new and emerging careers.

Recently rated Outstanding in all areas by Ofsted, Apprentify offers a unique approach to finding the very best apprentices for roles such as Digital Marketing, Junior Content Producer, Data Analyst and Software Developer. With an extensive list of educators providing online courses, Apprentify can work with businesses to fill roles as an ‘earn and learn’ route for school leavers and offer apprenticeships to existing in-situ employees to expand knowledge and upskill staff.

Published in