Talented A Level Students Showcase Unique Creations At Local Exhibit

Painted ceramics, pendants, and a street sculptural maquette were among many creations on display at an exciting local exhibition.

A range of exquisite pieces produced by current and former 3D Design A Level students from HSDC’s Havant Campus were proudly showcased at an inspiration themed exhibit at Mattblackbarn, an educational organisation located in Hambrook.

Students first visited the organisation with their teachers and were able to immerse themselves in the creativity throughout. They were then offered the unique opportunity to submit their own work for the upcoming exhibit inspired by their visit. The submissions could be from a range of disciplines which included jewellery, sculpture, furniture, product and architectural design.

Whichever area of 3D design the students choose to work in, whether it is jewellery, architecture, furniture, product, theatrical, interior, or sculpture, the need to explore materials and processes three-dimensionally is common, as is the need to problem-solve with resilience and tenacity, therefore, this was a great opportunity to display their hard work.

From the submissions, a number of HSDC students were selected to feature in the exhibition by sculptors Andrew and Laura, who set up Mattblackbarn.

Art & Design teacher Sarah Radford said:

“Having the opportunity to visit the working studios of two internationally renowned sculptors and to chat informally with them about processes, materials, and working practices is hugely beneficial. There is the added bonus that the buildings at Mattblackbarn hold an architectural interest for our students who choose this as a pathway for their studies and that there is a strong environmental ethos at Mattblackbarn. Being able to submit work to be showcased in the inspiration exhibition provides invaluable industry experience for our design students. We are very grateful for the ongoing relationship we have with Mattblackbarn.”

The exhibit was live for a three day period and was a success! A huge well done to all involved!