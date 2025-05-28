Chelmsford College learners shine at Microsoft HQ in Sharp UK Business App finals

Four talented IT learners from Chelmsford College experienced a unique opportunity recently as they travelled to Microsoft’s UK Headquarters in London to take part in the final of the Sharp UK Business App Challenge.

Held at Microsoft’s state-of-the-art offices in Paddington, the event brought together some of the country’s most promising student developers. Representing Chelmsford College were Year 2 IT Level 3 students: Igors Kosticins, James Baker, Angelo Altea, and Alexander Hawkins. Their challenge? To develop and present innovative business app ideas using Microsoft’s Power Platform, with the aim of solving real-life workplace challenges.

The day began with a warm introduction and overview of the challenge, before moving straight into student presentations. Each of the Chelmsford learners confidently pitched their bespoke app designs, which tackled issues ranging from inventory management to tools for the education sector and even digital solutions to support the Royal Navy. Every presentation was underpinned by thorough research, creative thinking and a clear understanding of the user benefits their software would bring.

Following the pitches, students had the chance to network with industry professionals, other participants, and previous competition winners, including a former student now working at Sharp. They also heard from a current Sharp apprentice, who shared her inspiring career journey and highlighted the opportunities available through Sharp’s apprenticeship programme.

The standard of entries was so impressive that the judging panel at Sharp awarded prizes to all four Chelmsford students. These ranged from Amazon vouchers worth £80 to £200, with the top prize — a Microsoft Surface Go laptop, awarded to Igors Kosticins for his outstanding concept and delivery. His confident pitch and compelling software solution particularly stood out to the judges.

Mark Denton, Deputy Head of Digital Tech and Creative Industries at Chelmsford College, praised the students’ achievements saying:

“A huge congratulations to our IT Level 3 Year 2 learners for this outstanding performance at the Sharp competition. Their innovative use of Microsoft Power Platform and their confident, professional presentations truly impressed staff from both Sharp and Microsoft. Our partnership with Sharp helps bridge the gap between education and industry and we know that it is making a real impact here at Chelmsford College.”

This exciting competition not only celebrated student talent but also boosted key employability skills such as teamwork, public speaking, problem-solving, time management and creativity, all within a high-profile, real-world business setting. It was a day to remember, reflecting the opportunities on offer for both students and employers at Chelmsford College.