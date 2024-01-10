Shopping Cart

From education to employment

City College Plymouth Launches Innovative ‘Jump into Apprenticeships!’ Initiative

City College January 10, 2024
City College Plymouth, in collaboration with The Careers and Enterprise Company, is excited to announce the launch of ‘Jump into Apprenticeships!’, an ambitious project aimed at enhancing the understanding and visibility of Apprenticeships and technical education across the city.

The launch, held at City College Plymouth on Monday, brought together the twelve students and three schools from the Ted Wragg Trust who are participating in the project and marked the beginning of their journey toward the next steps of their education.

In the run up to July 2024, students will engage in an array of interactive activities spread across the term. These include practical workshops, visits to local employers, introductions to various training providers, and research into different sectors. A key component of the programme is the opportunity for work experience placements, giving students a real-world insight into various industries across the South West.

Nicky Henderson, Operational Hub Lead at Devon, Plymouth & Torbay Careers Hub, said of the project:

“We are delighted to collaborate with City College Plymouth on the ‘Jump into Apprenticeships’ initiative, introducing local school students to the incredible opportunities awaiting them. 

“The landscape of Apprenticeships has evolved significantly in recent years, and with the support of outstanding employers, we’re proud to be showcasing the Apprenticeship pathway and all it has to offer.”

By providing dedicated support, interaction, and workplace experiences this project will give confidence and understanding of Apprenticeships, technical and vocational education, enabling young people in the city to make quality and successful applications onto a sustained pathway.

City College Plymouth’s Events and Schools Liaison Officer, Sophie Harvey, expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating:

“I am thrilled to see the engagement from the students and schools involved in the Jump into Apprenticeships! initiative.

“This project is not just about providing information; it’s about opening doors to new possibilities and empowering our young people with the confidence and skills they need to navigate their future careers successfully.”

Apprenticeships are open to everyone, so if you want to know more, click here to explore the exciting possibilities that City College Plymouth has waiting for you.

Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact
City College

