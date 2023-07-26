Introducing the City & Guilds Level 3 Apprenticeship in Dental Nursing at South West College, commencing September 2023.

South West College is thrilled to announce the launch of the highly anticipated City & Guilds Level 3 Apprenticeship in Dental Nursing, an exceptional course designed to equip aspiring dental professionals with the technical skills and knowledge required to excel in the field. This course, meeting the standards set by the General Dental Council (GDC) for Dental Nursing, will commence in September 2023 at both the Omagh and Dungannon Campuses.

The City & Guilds Level 3 Apprenticeship in Dental Nursing focuses on developing expertise in direct chairside work and providing support during various dental treatments. Students will also delve into the organisational and legal requirements that underpin the delivery of high-quality dental care, as well as explore the crucial role of dental nurses in meeting the unique needs of patients.

Building upon the success of last year’s City & Guilds Level 3 Diploma in Dental Nursing course, this apprenticeship program is designed to provide comprehensive training, ensuring apprentices gain a solid foundation in the field of dental nursing. Led by the experienced and dedicated Charlene McElchar, who serves as the course coordinator, the program promises to deliver an exceptional learning experience for aspiring dental professionals.

“We are delighted to offer the City & Guilds Level 3 Apprenticeship in Dental Nursing at South West College,” said Charlene McElchar. “This program presents an incredible opportunity for individuals who are passionate about dental care and aspire to become skilled dental nurses. Through practical training and theoretical knowledge, we aim to equip our apprentices with the competence and confidence necessary to excel in their careers.”

By embarking on this apprenticeship journey, students will not only gain theoretical knowledge but also benefit from hands-on experience in real dental settings. Under the guidance of industry experts, they will develop crucial skills that are in high demand within the dental healthcare sector.

Speaking at the recent end of year Celebration of Success event in SWC Dungannon Campus, Level 3 Dental student Harry Mitchell, said.

“I enrolled onto my course hoping for a fresh change of pace, what I found was a great, well-organised curriculum which gave me the chance to learn a completely new trade and for that I am thrilled. I have had so much fun learning every day with such a well-delivered and prepared course and I have my lecturer Charlene to thank for making the year of study so smooth and enjoyable. I appreciate being recognised with this award on my course and I am truly appreciative for the nod. I hope to take the skills gained from my course to my future career and beyond.”

Applicants who successfully complete the City & Guilds Level 3 Apprenticeship in Dental Nursing will emerge as qualified dental nurses, ready to contribute to the advancement of dental care and improve patient experiences.

