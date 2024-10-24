Access Creative College Birmingham Staff and Students Team Up to Raise Awareness of Breast Cancer

Elaine Maxwell, Georgia Hardy and the campus team at Access Creative College Birmingham are celebrating after raising more than £650 for Breast Cancer Awareness.

According to Cancer Research UK, breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK, responsible for around 15% of all new cancer cases (56,800 new cases each year). Elaine and Georgia have both been directly impacted by cancer, and set out to raise awareness and collect donations to support the vital work of Breast Cancer UK.

Elaine, a Pastoral Manager at the campus on Heath Mill Lane in Digbeth, shared why she wanted to raise donations for Breast Cancer UK, saying “I was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer in March this year, and had mammoplasty surgery. Treatment took its toll on me and if it wasn’t for the support of Macmillan, Look Good Feel Better and Little Lifts cancer groups and therapy, my amazing husband, wonderful family, and my work family, I don’t know how I would have coped. My journey continues with treatment, however I’m in remission, proving that early detection is vital.”

Elaine and Georgia teamed up with campus staff and students to put their plans in motion, starting with a voluntary donation for entry scheme for ACC’s end of year showcase at XOYO, which raised an incredible £550.



Georgia, an Admin Manager, who sadly lost her mum to colon and lung cancer in July this year, said “Losing someone to cancer, like I did, leaves a hole that can never truly be filled. Supporting cancer charities like Breast Cancer UK is vital, not just to raise money to help beat it, but to also raise awareness of the signs to look out for and get diagnosed early. 30% of breast cancer cases are easily avoidable, just by slightly changing your lifestyle.”

As a follow up to the successful XOYO donation campaign, ACC Birmingham staff participated in ‘Wear It Pink’ day last week, offering a series of fundraising events including bake sales, movie showings and more. The team raised a further £132, bringing the grand total to an amazing £682.

The donations gathered have now been given to Breast Cancer UK, and will go towards research, prevention, treatment, education, and funding support groups, with the team already planning more events for Wear It Pink Day 2025.

Elaine said “Supporting breast cancer awareness is vital in raising much needed funds for women and men as early detection, often through screening, can catch the disease when it is most treatable.” with Georgia adding “The best advice I can give is to help raise awareness, hug your family and friends and donate when/ if you can, because it makes all the difference.”