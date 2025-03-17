Salford graduate fighting for educational equity as government Minister in Somalia

Losing his dad at a young age and growing up in a poverty-stricken, war-torn country, Mohamed Dore, defied all odds to become Minister for Education, Culture and Higher Education of the Galmudug state of Somalia.

Mohamed Dore, a University of Salford alumnus, is transforming the educational system in Somalia, to widen access to those from poverty-stricken backgrounds, whilst tackling traditional gender stereotypes to provide more girls with an opportunity for education.

Losing his father in 1991 in his early childhood years, Mohamed faced many significant challenges on his educational journey to success. He faced many difficulties in an economically underdeveloped country, due to a significant lack of resources as a result of political instability caused by decades of civil war.

Many young people in Somalia don’t have access to an education, with an average of only 30% attending primary school, which dips to just 18% in secluded regions. However, Mohamed strived relentlessly for a great education, enabling him to continue his university journey with Salford.

On this experience, he commented:

“My priority was to invest in myself. I wanted to get out into the wider world so that I could make a real difference and change things for the next generation when it comes to access to education.”

Mohamed enrolled at Salford in 2014, achieving his masters in Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain Management. On this journey, he continued: “Studying with a western university was momentous for my confidence, as the ability to speak English is crucial for the success of many people from my country. It opens many doors. It allowed me to really develop my writing skills and ultimately helped me to land in the position that I am in now.”

Once Mohamed graduated, he returned to his home country where he worked with the Somali Stability Fund, a multi-donor organisation that aims to support the development of a more peaceful, stable and secure Somalia. Mohamed led activities which aim to establish trust between the people of Somalia and the government, reinforcing democratisation.

It was through this role that Mohamed was nominated to become Minister for Education, Culture and Higher Education in the newly formed, Galmudug state.

Mohamed added:

“When the Galmudug state cabinet was being formed, the President wanted people who he believed were highly educated and so my degree from Salford was critical to me being selected for this position.

“Political instability due to the civil war prevented the progression of education in Somalia for decades, meaning that there was no curriculum and restricted access for many children. It’s my goal to change this. I’m now in the midst of developing and implementing educational policies to drive change, including policies to ensure universal access to education, particularly for the displaced families and the rural, poorer communities.”



Mohamed is particularly passionate about developing educational access for girls, many of whom are not given this opportunity in Somalia. Cultural norms and traditional gender roles mean that many girls are not encouraged or even allowed to attend school as, of the small number of primary school-aged children who are receiving an education, only a quarter of them are girls.

Dr Yiannis Polychronakis, Head of Supply Chains, Procurement and Project Management at Salford Business School, concluded:

“Mohamed is one of our greatest success stories. He graduated with strong values and has gone on to make the world a better place. He really is an exemplary figure, who is already impacting thousands of young lives for the better.”