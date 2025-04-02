City Lit launches 28-day learning challenge to promote lifelong education and well-being

City Lit, the UK’s largest adult education provider, is launching its 28 Days of Learning challenge to showcase the powerful benefits of lifelong learning. Research from City Lit reveals just how impactful education can be on personal growth and well-being:

95% say learning a new skill improves their mental health.

say learning a new skill improves their mental health. 98% believe it’s time well spent.

believe it’s time well spent. 91% report a confidence boost from gaining new knowledge.

report a confidence boost from gaining new knowledge. 94% feel a strong sense of accomplishment after completing a course.

feel a strong sense of accomplishment after completing a course. Over 80% say continued learning keeps their minds sharp.

say continued learning keeps their minds sharp. 62% find that learning enhances emotional well-being and resilience.

find that learning enhances emotional well-being and resilience. 54% say education strengthens social connections.

say education strengthens social connections. 54% feel that gaining new knowledge brings a sense of vitality.

feel that gaining new knowledge brings a sense of vitality. 95% agreed that learning a new skill positively impacted mental health

With 95% of learners reporting that education positively impacts mental health and 98% saying learning a new skill is time well spent, this initiative aims to encourage individuals to invest in personal growth and well-being.

The challenge comes at a crucial time, as over half of people (52%) admit they don’t dedicate enough time to learning new skills, despite the clear benefits. Research by City Lit shows that 91% of learners feel more confident after acquiring new knowledge, while 94% experience a strong sense of accomplishment upon completing an educational course. Additionally, over 80% believe continued learning sharpens the mind, enhancing cognitive ability and mental resilience.

Gordon Chi, Marketing and Communications Director at City Lit, highlights the importance of making time for education:

“Spending time on personal development and learning clearly has a positive impact on mental health and well-being, yet many people struggle to make time for themselves. With 62% of learners stating that education improves emotional resilience and 54% saying it strengthens social connections, the 28-Days of Learning challenge aims to highlight both the practical and emotional benefits of lifelong learning. By showcasing a wide range of courses, we hope to inspire people to discover new passions and skills.”

City Lit offers thousands of online and in-person courses, taught by expert educators, across a diverse range of subjects including creative writing, drama, mental well-being, counselling, languages, and technology. With 54% of people noting that acquiring new knowledge contributes to a sense of vitality, the 28-day challenge will showcase daily learning suggestions to help participants explore fresh interests, boost confidence, and enhance their lives.

City Lit tutor, Professor Edward Breen, understands the power of lifelong learning. Encouraging others to explore new skills and passions, he says:

“I certainly didn’t know what I wanted to do at the age of 18 – I found that out much later, and my studies were often squeezed in around office jobs. But for me, learning felt like escapism. So I get it, I understand how a place like City Lit is a magnet for all of us who want to change direction, grow a side-hustle or explore a curiosity, and that’s why I love teaching. If you suspect a glimmer of an idea, a novel or a song to write, a new language to learn or a skill to expand, then try our 28 Day Learning challenge and take a few precious moments to invest in yourself.”