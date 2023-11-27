Civic Leadership Programme welcomes 33 new aspiring leaders from across Greater Manchester

Leadership and development programme aimed at tackling under-representation in public life enters second year

Thirty-three successful applicants from across Greater Manchester to take part in six-month scheme building a variety of life skills key to leadership

Civic Leadership Programme, run in partnership with She Leads for Legacy, helping to break down barriers of racial inequality

More than 30 aspiring leaders from minoritised communities have joined a six-month scheme aimed at developing skills and addressing under-representation in civic and public life.

The Civic Leadership Programme, now entering its second year, provides an insight into leadership roles in civic life, builds personal and professional resilience, and helps to grow and develop long-term representation in public roles. Participants will have access to cross-sector mentoring support and an opportunity to work on their communication and story-telling ability through creating a podcast.

The 33 successful applicants from across the ten boroughs of Greater Manchester bring with them a range of different experiences, which will be integral to their participation and development during the course.

The Civic Leadership Programme was launched in 2021 to help address the under-representation in public life of people experiencing racial inequalities.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said: “It’s great to see the Civic Leadership programme launching again in Greater Manchester and to meet the fantastic new cohort joining this year. “We have a responsibility to make sure the public bodies and organisations that influence people’s daily lives are properly representative of the communities they serve. That is so important when it comes to identifying racial inequality, tackling its root causes, and removing barriers to people’s success. “That’s exactly what this programme is doing in Greater Manchester, supporting the next generation of people who we hope will go on to bring about real positive change.”

Diane Modahl MBE, Chair of the GM Civic and Community Leadership Programme Steering Group, said: “This programme is an important opportunity for people in Greater Manchester experiencing racial ineq ualities to gain first hand knowledge, experience and insight into civic and public life and set them up with the tools to make a difference in their communities and society. “I’m excited to be building on the success of last year’s programme as we welcome another round of participants. Congratulations to all those who were successful in their applications and I look forward to seeing how much you’ve all learnt and grown in 6 months’ time.”

The 2023 programme, funded by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), is being led by She Leads for Legacy, in partnership with Flourish and Reform Radio.

Sharon Amesu, from She Leads for Legacy, said: “I am thrilled that She Leads for Legacy is a key delivery partner of the “We Lead for Legacy’ Civic and Community Leadership programme. This programme is the natural home of so many movements in our collective history, that found their roots here in Greater Manchester. “By fostering collaboration, driving positive change, and nurturing the potential among our local leaders, we are not just shaping a better community – we are building a legacy of empowered individuals dedicated to the collective well-being of our region. Together, we are cultivating a stronger, more resilient, and vibrant community for generations to come.”

