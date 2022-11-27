Civil Engineering Apprentice Wins ‘CIHT Apprentice of the Year’

During the Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation (CIHT) Young Professionals Summit, the 2022 Young Professional and Apprentice of the Year Award winners were announced.

Alisa Ahmad, a Leeds College of Building Level 6 Civil Engineering Site Management Degree Apprentice employed at BAM Nuttall Ltd, was named the Apprentice of the Year. Alisa completed her Level 5 Apprenticeship in Civil Engineering in June before achieved an EngTECH MICE professional qualification shortly after.

The CIHT awards celebrate the achievements of apprentices and emerging professionals who work in the highways, transportation and infrastructure sector, and the organisations that put them at the heart of their business.



Alisa impressed the judges with her desire to encourage people into the sector, her enthusiasm and approach to civil engineering and the passion shown for one of the core themes of Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion. Recently, Alisa was also highly commended in the Asian Achievers Awards 2022.

Alisa said: “I am honoured to receive the Apprentice of the year award. It is great to be appreciated as an apprentice; a career route which doesn’t get enough recognition. I hope as an apprentice, a person of colour, and a woman that I have inspired others. This award has already boosted my confidence as an engineer, and I know it will be something I can take use in any workplace to showcase my skills.”

Vicky Patterson, Curriculum Manager at Leeds College of Building – University Centre, said:

“We are so proud of Alisa’s achievements. She deserves recognition for all her hard work and for being a fabulous role model to others. This is the second year running that a Leeds College of Building – University Centre Apprentice has won the CIHT Apprentice of the Year award, which is extremely impressive and a testament to the amazing work of the Civil Engineering and Transportation department at the College.”

Leeds College of Building now has University Centre status and offers a range of higher education and professional/technical qualifications such as the Civil Engineering Site Management Degree Apprenticeship. Other training includes degrees, higher-level apprenticeships, HNDs, HNCs, and the new T Level qualification.

Andrea Fisher, Professional Development Lead (BAM UK), added:

“We are thrilled that Alisa has been named Apprentice of the Year by CIHT. It’s a fantastic achievement and she truly is an inspiration to others who are thinking of becoming an apprentice. I hope her success encourages more people to consider this route into an exciting career in construction”.

Molly Hoggard was awarded the Young Professional of the Year Award. Molly is a Transport Planner at Mott MacDonald and impressed the judges with the global reach of her ‘Get It’ project. Molly showed how she has been a strong role model in the industry with real passion to engage in STEM activities while actively encouraging people into the sector.

After a day of networking, plenary sessions, and workshops, CIHT’s president Neil Johnstone commented: “Today really has highlighted the importance of engaging with professionals at all stages of their career. We hope this is the catalyst for our future leaders to help develop the solutions to the challenges we face in sector and across society as a whole.”

He went onto say: “CIHT is fully invested in our future professionals and I am looking forward to working with our young professional network as it helps to develop our fuller Future Professionals Conference in April next year. We had a great selection of people put forward for this award and I know our judging panel had a very tough task in coming to a decision. I would like to thank all of those who entered, their supporters.”

CIHT received dozens of applications for the 2022 awards from some of the best and brightest within the sector and had the challenge of shortlisting only ten finalists from the outstanding applications.

The headline CIHT Young Professionals Conference will take place in early 2023.

Published in